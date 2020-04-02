Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 2 April

#4 Too Sexy - Gulfstream R4 (19:31)

Too Sexy shaped with plenty of promise when third over this C&D in February and is taken to improve past Mimina's Team, who finished one place ahead of her that day. Chad Brown's unraced pair of Altaf and Publication are others to keep an eye on.

#6 Assume - Gulfstream R7 (21:05)

Assume's debut effort is worth upgrading considering she was part of a contested pace while trapped wide. The step up to this extended mile should suit on pedigree, and she represents the powerful Todd Pletcher/John Velazquez axis.

#6 Truth Seeker - Golden Gate R5 (22:54)

The classy Mithqaal is sure to be popular in this high-value claimer, but he may be worth taking on with Truth Seeker, who goes first-off-the-claim for Steven Miyadi. The selection put up a good speed figure on turf on his penultimate start and is best forgiven his last run over an inadequate trip. The synthetic track should suit and he can spring a small upset.

