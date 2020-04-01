Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Thursday 2 April

#8 Badia - Gosford Race 7 (06:55)

Badia broke through for a well overdue maiden win around Warwick Farm last time and may just be one to go on with it now, having long looked a much better filly than her record might suggest. A wide draw leaves the map looking slightly awkward but the market can compensate for that.

#4 Steamboat Rock - Pakenham Race 4 (09:00)

Steamboat Rock has looked better than the result on his last couple of runs, both at tonight's course and distance, and looks ready to shed the maiden tag now in a race that looks no tougher than what he has been contesting. Form around him has been working out and he is bred to get better and better.

#9 Lodestar - Pakenham Race 6 (10:00)

Lodestar finally strung runs together last time and got off the mark in smooth style, posting a nice timefigure for the grade and looking as though the step to 1400m now can suit. He's always profiled as one with talent and, with some continuity to his racing now, he can go on with that promise.