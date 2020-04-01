To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Thursday 2 April

Racing in Australia
Timeform Australia offer three bets on Thursday
Join today
Timeform Australia select the three best bets at Gosford and Pakenham on Thursday...

"...always profiled as one with talent..."

Timeform on Lodestar

#8 Badia - Gosford Race 7 (06:55)

Badia broke through for a well overdue maiden win around Warwick Farm last time and may just be one to go on with it now, having long looked a much better filly than her record might suggest. A wide draw leaves the map looking slightly awkward but the market can compensate for that.

#4 Steamboat Rock - Pakenham Race 4 (09:00)

Steamboat Rock has looked better than the result on his last couple of runs, both at tonight's course and distance, and looks ready to shed the maiden tag now in a race that looks no tougher than what he has been contesting. Form around him has been working out and he is bred to get better and better.

#9 Lodestar - Pakenham Race 6 (10:00)

Lodestar finally strung runs together last time and got off the mark in smooth style, posting a nice timefigure for the grade and looking as though the step to 1400m now can suit. He's always profiled as one with talent and, with some continuity to his racing now, he can go on with that promise.

Gosf (AUS) 2nd Apr (R7 1200m CL2)

Thursday 2 April, 6.55am

2. Texas Forever
3. Daphne Jean
4. Micks New Chick
6. Starismo
7. Toro Toro
8. Badia
9. Isabella Of Aragon
10. Kookabaa
11. Mercury
13. Just A Horse
14. Tinai
15. Ladies Gem
17. Cerca Trova
18. Hemsted
19. Blazing Beau
20. Thiswilldous
Pakn (AUS) 2nd Apr (R4 1600m Mdn)

Thursday 2 April, 9.00am

1. Bureaucrat
2. Flensburg
3. Hernandez
4. Steamboat Rock
5. Chloes Day
6. Fintona Queen
7. Groovy Kinda Love
8. Island Empress
9. Resplendence
10. Riverwood Girl
11. Thee One
12. Zou Zou For You
13. Lord Jaysea
Pakn (AUS) 2nd Apr (R6 1400m Hcap)

Thursday 2 April, 10.00am

1. Analytica
2. King Kabuto
3. Animator
4. Careering Away
5. Viva Acheeva
6. Lord Lennox
7. Bronze Star
8. Elegant Snitz
9. Lodestar
10. Olympic
11. Spensierato
12. Stay Gold
13. Miss Mawingo
14. Mach One
16. Sonaree
