Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 19 March

#7 Reiterate - Gulfstream R6 (19:34)

It's probably fair to say that Reiterate hasn't lived up to expectations since breaking her maiden in a dead-heat on debut at Belmont last spring. Highly tried in a couple of subsequent stakes starts last year, she's shown a little more in a pair of allowance optional claimers this year without totally convincing at that level. She now drops into a $25k straight claimer, and with the benefit of tactical speed on her side, along with the added bonus of drawing outside her main pace rival, she's expected to put up a bold showing.

#5 Siberian Tigah - Golden Gate Fields R1 (19:45)

This is a maiden claimer that won't take a great deal of winning, and it could pay to side with a new face to this track in the shape of Siberian Tigah. Down the field in a pair of Santa Anita contests for previous trainer Rafael Becerra, she's now joined Leobardo Rivera, who has a decent record with new acquisitions. Those Santa Anita races (a straight maiden and a maiden claimer) were much stronger affairs than this, and Siberian Tigah flashed a bit of speed in both before fading. Expect her to bounce out and carry that speed much further this time.

#4 Happy Issue - Golden Gate Fields R7 (22:54)

There are several interesting trainer angles to consider when looking at the chance of Happy Issue in this $6.5k claimer. She finished third when first-off-the-claim for current trainer Reid France here earlier in the month, but France excels with horses making their second start after a claim, so expect her to step up on that today. She also drops in class a touch, another move that France has a strong record with over the years. The selection should get a good stalking trip just in behind Cedars of Lebanon, and rates the best bet on the Golden Gate card.

