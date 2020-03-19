Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 19 March
Timeform bring you the best bets from Golden Gate Fields on Thursday...
"Expect her to bounce out and carry that speed much further this time..."
Timeform on Siberian Tigah
#7 Reiterate - Gulfstream R6 (19:34)
It's probably fair to say that Reiterate hasn't lived up to expectations since breaking her maiden in a dead-heat on debut at Belmont last spring. Highly tried in a couple of subsequent stakes starts last year, she's shown a little more in a pair of allowance optional claimers this year without totally convincing at that level. She now drops into a $25k straight claimer, and with the benefit of tactical speed on her side, along with the added bonus of drawing outside her main pace rival, she's expected to put up a bold showing.
#5 Siberian Tigah - Golden Gate Fields R1 (19:45)
This is a maiden claimer that won't take a great deal of winning, and it could pay to side with a new face to this track in the shape of Siberian Tigah. Down the field in a pair of Santa Anita contests for previous trainer Rafael Becerra, she's now joined Leobardo Rivera, who has a decent record with new acquisitions. Those Santa Anita races (a straight maiden and a maiden claimer) were much stronger affairs than this, and Siberian Tigah flashed a bit of speed in both before fading. Expect her to bounce out and carry that speed much further this time.
#4 Happy Issue - Golden Gate Fields R7 (22:54)
There are several interesting trainer angles to consider when looking at the chance of Happy Issue in this $6.5k claimer. She finished third when first-off-the-claim for current trainer Reid France here earlier in the month, but France excels with horses making their second start after a claim, so expect her to step up on that today. She also drops in class a touch, another move that France has a strong record with over the years. The selection should get a good stalking trip just in behind Cedars of Lebanon, and rates the best bet on the Golden Gate card.
