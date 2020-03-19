To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Sport that is ON today

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 19 March

South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Thursday
Join today
View market

Timeform identify their three best bets at Turffontein on Thursday...

"...should have too many gears for her rivals her now back in a handicap..."

Timeform on Rio's Winter

#4 Zeal And Zest - Turffontein R7 (13:55 GMT)

Zeal And Zest has a good record at Turffontein (four-time course winner) and has been shaping as though he is ready to strike again. He wasn't seen to best effect in first-time blinkers over shorter at this course last time, but all of his best form is over further, so a return to this trip will suit, and he makes more appeal than most in this line-up. Gentleman's Wager has won three of his last five starts, so has to be feared, while Corrido also looks good for a place.

#1 Rio's Winter - Turffontein R9 (15:10 GMT)

Rio's Winter won a minor event over a similar distance at the Vaal in January and has acquitted herself well in graded company the last twice, hitting the frame on both occasions. She is a class act on her day, and should have too many gears for her rivals her now back in a handicap. Kayla's Champ has around six lengths to make up with the selection on their latest running, but is now 6 lb better off, so is fancied to prove the biggest threat.

#10 Western Oasis - Turffontein R10 (15:40 GMT)

Western Oasis opened his account at the Vaal in August, but had been struggling for form after, before returning to his best when a good third in a handicap over C&D last month. The handicapper has left his mark unchanged for that effort and another bold show is on the cards in an open race. Lazarus Tree is another who could have a big say in matters, while Bassam looks the one for the minor money.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#4 Zeal And Zest – Turffontein R7 (13:55 GMT)
#1 Rio’s Winter – Turffontein R9 (15:10 GMT)
#10 Western Oasis – Turffontein R10 (15:40 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Turf (RSA) 19th Mar (R7 2000m Hcap)

Thursday 19 March, 1.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Popsicle Toes
Major Return
Skiminac
Zeal And Zest
Wordyness
Gentlemans Wager
Tyrus Express
Corrido
Poppycock
Hit For Six
Up
Down

Bet slip

Turf (RSA) 19th Mar (R9 1450m Plt)

Thursday 19 March, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rios Winter
Scent Of Evening
Stellar Motion
Wisteria Walk
Golden Belle
Kaylas Champ
Wylie Wench
Countessofcoulter
Up
Down

Bet slip

Turf (RSA) 19th Mar (R10 1450m Hcap)

Thursday 19 March, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pop Icon
Seven Patriots
African Rock
Lazarus Tree
Mambo Symphony
Whipping Boy
Bassam
Category Four
Western Oasis
Golden Man
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles