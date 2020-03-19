Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 19 March

#4 Zeal And Zest - Turffontein R7 (13:55 GMT)

Zeal And Zest has a good record at Turffontein (four-time course winner) and has been shaping as though he is ready to strike again. He wasn't seen to best effect in first-time blinkers over shorter at this course last time, but all of his best form is over further, so a return to this trip will suit, and he makes more appeal than most in this line-up. Gentleman's Wager has won three of his last five starts, so has to be feared, while Corrido also looks good for a place.

#1 Rio's Winter - Turffontein R9 (15:10 GMT)

Rio's Winter won a minor event over a similar distance at the Vaal in January and has acquitted herself well in graded company the last twice, hitting the frame on both occasions. She is a class act on her day, and should have too many gears for her rivals her now back in a handicap. Kayla's Champ has around six lengths to make up with the selection on their latest running, but is now 6 lb better off, so is fancied to prove the biggest threat.

#10 Western Oasis - Turffontein R10 (15:40 GMT)

Western Oasis opened his account at the Vaal in August, but had been struggling for form after, before returning to his best when a good third in a handicap over C&D last month. The handicapper has left his mark unchanged for that effort and another bold show is on the cards in an open race. Lazarus Tree is another who could have a big say in matters, while Bassam looks the one for the minor money.

