Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 19 December

#4 New Frontier - Aqueduct R1 (17:30 GMT)

New Frontier has been running consistently in some valuable races this year and looks the one they all have to beat in this contest. Michael Maker's three-year-old has hit the frame in seven of his ten starts and it cannot be much longer before he gets off the mark. Ownitifyouwantit takes a step back in grade here and looks the main danger should the selection fail to deliver.

#6 Uncle Ned - Aqueduct R3 (18:28 GMT)

The well-bred Uncle Ned - by Uncle Mo - was probably thrown in a little deep on his first two outings, but took advantage of a drop in class to produce a much better performance when runner-up over course and distance last month. He just about sets the standard in this race and, with further improvement anticipated, get the nod to break his maiden at the fourth attempt. Bobbyfromthepalm finished a place behind Uncle Ned last time and can be the one to follow him home again here, with Hostile Witness edging the vote for third.

#3 Him She Kisses - Aqueduct R5 (19:28 GMT)

Him She Kisses defied odds of 33/1 when running out a comfortable winner at this track last month, and proved it was no fluke when runner-up in a valuable contest a few weeks later. This step back to 6f should suit him nicely and he should take plenty of beating if able to maintain his current form. Inside Risk flopped in both the Grade 1 Runhappy Hopeful and the Grade 3 Grey Stakes after an impressive debut win, but returns to calmer water here and can make his presence felt.