To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 19 December

Horses in South Africa
Timeform pick out three bets from South Africa on Thursday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their three best bets from Vaal on Thursday...

"...looks to hold a healthy advantage over the rest of this field formwise..."

Timeform on Cordillera

#20 Cordillera - Vaal R7 (13:25 GMT)

Cordillera ran a career best to land a minor event at this course last month and looks to hold a healthy advantage over the rest of this field formwise. This is a much stiffer task but a repeat of that performance should see her tough to beat. Florida Quays is the most prudent second option, while Lone Survivor has solid place claims.

#11 Tokyo Drift - Vaal R8 (14:05 GMT)

Tokyo Drift has been threatening to come good of late and his creditable third in a big-field handicap at this venue last month looks a decent bit of form. He is a four-time course winner here and won't have to improve much to be up to winning this contest. Oden looks the most likely threat, while Lumber Jackaroo shouldn't be ruled out.

#9 Christopher Robin - Vaal R9 (14:45 GMT)

Christopher Robin has some good form in the context of this race and looks the one they all have to beat. He ran a career best to land a big-field handicap at Turffontein recently and a repeat of that performance should see him follow up with a bit in hand. Emma Jay is a five-time course winner and must also come into the equation, while Norland can win the battle for minor honours.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#20 Cordillera - Vaal R7 (13:25 GMT)
#11 Tokyo Drift - Vaal R8 (14:05 GMT)
#9 Christopher Robin - Vaal R9 (14:45 GMT)

South Africa SmartPlays are up £84.30 over the last 7 days

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles