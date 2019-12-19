Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 19 December
Timeform pick out their three best bets from Vaal on Thursday...
"...looks to hold a healthy advantage over the rest of this field formwise..."
Timeform on Cordillera
#20 Cordillera - Vaal R7 (13:25 GMT)
Cordillera ran a career best to land a minor event at this course last month and looks to hold a healthy advantage over the rest of this field formwise. This is a much stiffer task but a repeat of that performance should see her tough to beat. Florida Quays is the most prudent second option, while Lone Survivor has solid place claims.
#11 Tokyo Drift - Vaal R8 (14:05 GMT)
Tokyo Drift has been threatening to come good of late and his creditable third in a big-field handicap at this venue last month looks a decent bit of form. He is a four-time course winner here and won't have to improve much to be up to winning this contest. Oden looks the most likely threat, while Lumber Jackaroo shouldn't be ruled out.
#9 Christopher Robin - Vaal R9 (14:45 GMT)
Christopher Robin has some good form in the context of this race and looks the one they all have to beat. He ran a career best to land a big-field handicap at Turffontein recently and a repeat of that performance should see him follow up with a bit in hand. Emma Jay is a five-time course winner and must also come into the equation, while Norland can win the battle for minor honours.
Minimum Bet Guarantee
