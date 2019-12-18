Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 19 December

Back

Eceparti - 15:20 Exeter

Eceparti won his sole start over fences in France when trained by Guillaume Macaire and, though he was disappointing on his first season in Britain for this yard over hurdles, he has proved a different prospect all together back over fences this term. He was easy to back on his return from eight months off at Chepstow last month, but that didn't stop him winning, and he didn't need to improve to follow up seven days later having been well placed by his trainer. A revised mark now (11 lb higher) makes life harder, but he should have more to offer as a chaser and remains one to keep on the right side.

Lay

Dandilion - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Dandilion is potentially well handicapped, but she typically needs everything to go her way, as she demonstrated when finishing runner-up at Lingfield last time, and for that reason she is opposable again. Instead, it could be worth chancing Our Man In Havanna, who was well supported on his first start for Tony Carroll over this C&D last time. Yes, he will have to improve markedly on that effort to have any chance, but his shrewd yard know the time of day, and they clearly feel he is on a workable mark.

Smart Stat

Dostal Phil - 14:20 Exeter

£22.95 - Philip Hobbs's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running after a break

Dostal Phil showed fairly useful form over hurdles last season, and didn't need to improve to open his account on his final start back in novice company over this C&D. He had previously gone very close in a handicap at Newbury from a 5 lb lower mark, and given the ease with which he won last time, he doesn't look badly treated on his return from nine months off, so is one to be interested in for a yard that have a good record with their horses returning from a break.