Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 18 June

American racing
Timeform pick out three bets in America tonight
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Belmont and Woodbine on Thursday...

"Her previous form sets a fair standard in this maiden..."

Timeform on Sneer

#1 Sneer - Belmont R1 (18:15)

Sneer's most recent effort when well held at Gulfstream is best forgiven as she seemed unsuited by conditions on the sloppy track. Her previous form sets a fair standard in this maiden and she can get off the mark at the fifth attempt. So Darn Hot is open to improvement and is the choice for the forecast.

#4 Barrel of Destiny - Belmont R8 (22:04)

Barrel of Destiny has won his last 2 and can bring up the hat-trick for her new trainer in this allowance contest. She'll likely need to find a bit more in this better grade but her recent figures suggest she should be up to the task. The class-dropping Astoria Kitten ought to provide the stiffest opposition.

#4 Sparkle Sammy - Woodbine R7 (23:45)

Sparkle Sammy went off the boil a little in the second half of last year and catching her fresh may be the key. She returns from a 218-day layoff here and should be ready to roll. Mizzona is likely to be in the mix as well, while Hassah also has claims.

Recommended bets

#1 Sneer – Belmont R1 (18:15)
#4 Barrel of Destiny – Belmont R8 (22:04)
#4 Sparkle Sammy – Woodbine R7 (23:45)

Belmont (US) 18th Jun (R1 1m1f Mdn)

Thursday 18 June, 6.15pm

Sneer
Sky Queen
Love On The Run
Thankful
Yellow Brick Road
So Darn Hot
Lemons Medaglia
Belmont (US) 18th Jun (R8 1m Allw)

Thursday 18 June, 10.04pm

Morning Colors
Sky Kitten
Miss Jen
Barrel Of Destiny
Marquet Legacy
Wear My Ring
My My Michelle
Diamond N Simon
Astoria Kitten
Amos
Pecatonica
Summer At The Spa
Moanas Tale
Lem Me Have It
Courageous Girl
Woodb (US) 18th Jun (R7 7f Claim)

Thursday 18 June, 11.45pm

Westlodge Intrigue
Lady Bella
Hassah
Sparkle Sammy
Hush Buffy
Mizzona
Bel Tempo
Cape Mist
Modus Operandi
Timeform,

