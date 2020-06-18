Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 18 June

#1 Sneer - Belmont R1 (18:15)

Sneer's most recent effort when well held at Gulfstream is best forgiven as she seemed unsuited by conditions on the sloppy track. Her previous form sets a fair standard in this maiden and she can get off the mark at the fifth attempt. So Darn Hot is open to improvement and is the choice for the forecast.

#4 Barrel of Destiny - Belmont R8 (22:04)

Barrel of Destiny has won his last 2 and can bring up the hat-trick for her new trainer in this allowance contest. She'll likely need to find a bit more in this better grade but her recent figures suggest she should be up to the task. The class-dropping Astoria Kitten ought to provide the stiffest opposition.

#4 Sparkle Sammy - Woodbine R7 (23:45)

Sparkle Sammy went off the boil a little in the second half of last year and catching her fresh may be the key. She returns from a 218-day layoff here and should be ready to roll. Mizzona is likely to be in the mix as well, while Hassah also has claims.

