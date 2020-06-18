To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Thursday 18 June

Irish racing
There is Flat racing from Fairyhouse on Thursday
Timeform provide you with the three best bets at Fairyhouse on Thursday...

"...but remains on a handy mark based on the pick of his form..."

Timeform on Tonkinese

Musalsal - 18:15 Fairyhouse

Musalsal couldn't justify good support on his first outing for a shrewd stable at Naas recently but, with the benefit of that run, this well-bred gelding may be able to prove himself ahead of a relatively lowly mark. Mulzamm and Above Us Only Sky, who fought out the finish in a competitive event at Gowran a week ago, could provide the main threat.

Tonkinese - 19:15 Fairyhouse

Lots with chances here but the most persuasive one is for Tonkinese, who didn't enjoy the best of runs when fifth at Dundalk last time, but remains on a handy mark based on the pick of his form, and is taken to gain a first win for his current handler. Ultra Pride is weighted to go close if shrugging off a below-par run, while Spelga rates a solid place prospect.

Memorabilis - 19:45 Fairyhouse

There is bound to be more to come from Memorabilis now tackling middle distances, as there is stamina in his pedigree, and he's narrowly preferred to Taramansour, who got his career back on track at Leopardstown last week, despite not being ideally placed. The selection's stablemate Delphi is also worth considering.

Recommended bets

Musalsal - 18:15 Fairyhouse
Tonkinese - 19:15 Fairyhouse
Memorabilis - 19:45 Fairyhouse

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

TF Tips,

