Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 18 June

#5 Harrys Secret - 11:25 Turffontein

Harrys Secret sets the standard on the form of his debut third at this venue, and, with further progress on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second time of asking. Catch Twentytwo and Phinda Mzala are feared most of the remainder.

#4 War of Athena - 12:00 Turffontein

War of Athena showed a good attitude to spring a surprise here 12 days ago, keeping going well to land the spoils by half a length. Improving all the time, she looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if confirming the promise of that effort, leaving Elusive Woman and Anything Goes to fight it out for the minor honours.

#10 Lady Amherst - 13:10 Turffontein

Lady Amherst makes most appeal here in an open heat. She showed ability when placed in a couple of starts towards the end of 2019 and looks to hold sound claims if capable of reproducing that form after seven months off. Acorn Alley and Encore are others to consider.

