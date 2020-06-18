To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 18 June

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Turffontein on Thursday...

"...showed ability when placed in a couple of starts towards the end of 2019..."

Timeform on Lady Amherst

#5 Harrys Secret - 11:25 Turffontein

Harrys Secret sets the standard on the form of his debut third at this venue, and, with further progress on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second time of asking. Catch Twentytwo and Phinda Mzala are feared most of the remainder.

#4 War of Athena - 12:00 Turffontein

War of Athena showed a good attitude to spring a surprise here 12 days ago, keeping going well to land the spoils by half a length. Improving all the time, she looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if confirming the promise of that effort, leaving Elusive Woman and Anything Goes to fight it out for the minor honours.

#10 Lady Amherst - 13:10 Turffontein

Lady Amherst makes most appeal here in an open heat. She showed ability when placed in a couple of starts towards the end of 2019 and looks to hold sound claims if capable of reproducing that form after seven months off. Acorn Alley and Encore are others to consider.

Recommended bets

#5 Harrys Secret - Turffontein R2 (11:25 BST)
#4 War of Athena - Turffontein R3 (12:00 BST)
#10 Lady Amherst - Turffontein R5 (13:10 BST)

Turf (RSA) 18th Jun (R3 1400m Plt)

Thursday 18 June, 12.00pm

Turf (RSA) 18th Jun (R5 1600m Plt)

Thursday 18 June, 1.10pm

Timeform,

