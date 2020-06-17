To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 18 June

Vale of Kent
Timeform pick out three best bets from Redcar on Thursday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...

"...clearly still learning, and she looks well handicapped..."

Timeform on Make It Rain

Back
Make It Rain - 20:00 Redcar

Make It Rain progressed with each start last year, very strong in the market when opening her account at Kempton in December, and she shaped well on her return to turf after six months off when third on handicap debut at Yarmouth this month. She was slowly into stride on that occasion and held up as a result, but notably travelled powerfully, still going well when encountering some trouble in running just over a furlong from home, having to switch and never nearer than at the finish. Make It Rain is clearly still learning, and she looks well handicapped.

Lay
Mr Ryder - 16:20 Redcar

Mr Ryder shaped well on his recent debut at Newcastle, offering something to work with, and he seems sure to improve for that experience. He sets the standard of those who has run previously, but there are some interesting newcomers in opposition, notably the Archie Watson-trained Secret Handsheikh who represents a yard that do very well with their two-year-olds.

Smart Stat
Nkosikazi - 19:30 Redcar

23% - William Haggas's strike rate in mid-season

Nkosikazi is a useful performer at best, and on the form of her third-place finish in a listed event at Lingfield last season, she has to have a chance in this handicap. She wasn't beaten far in a handicap from 1 lb lower last season, has a fair record when fresh, and represents an in-form yard who do well when sending their horses north.


Recommended bets

Back Make It Rain – 20:00 Redcar
Lay Mr Ryder - 16:20 Redcar
Smart Stat Nkosikazi - 19:30 Redcar

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

TF Tips,

