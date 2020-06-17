Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 18 June

Back

Make It Rain - 20:00 Redcar

Make It Rain progressed with each start last year, very strong in the market when opening her account at Kempton in December, and she shaped well on her return to turf after six months off when third on handicap debut at Yarmouth this month. She was slowly into stride on that occasion and held up as a result, but notably travelled powerfully, still going well when encountering some trouble in running just over a furlong from home, having to switch and never nearer than at the finish. Make It Rain is clearly still learning, and she looks well handicapped.

Lay

Mr Ryder - 16:20 Redcar

Mr Ryder shaped well on his recent debut at Newcastle, offering something to work with, and he seems sure to improve for that experience. He sets the standard of those who has run previously, but there are some interesting newcomers in opposition, notably the Archie Watson-trained Secret Handsheikh who represents a yard that do very well with their two-year-olds.

Smart Stat

Nkosikazi - 19:30 Redcar

23% - William Haggas's strike rate in mid-season

Nkosikazi is a useful performer at best, and on the form of her third-place finish in a listed event at Lingfield last season, she has to have a chance in this handicap. She wasn't beaten far in a handicap from 1 lb lower last season, has a fair record when fresh, and represents an in-form yard who do well when sending their horses north.



