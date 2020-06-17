Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 18 June

#7 The Power of One - Warwick R4 (04:47 BST)

The Power of One has been racing in provincial maidens and wasn't beaten far at Ipswich two-back and gets the blinkers first time. Has the handy claim and the speed to manage the tricky gate. Strapped debuts for the Ahrens yard with the blinkers on, while Alexandra brings good Gold Coast form to the table.

#1 Addocarr - Warwick R6 (06:05 BST)

Addocarr represents the leading metro yard and improved when placing 16 days ago at Toowoomba. This looks an easier race and looks the one to beat. Thatfridayfeeling looks capable at this level and the 3kg claim is handy, while I'm Kate has been knocking on the door.

#12 Tapa Bonnie - Warwick R7 (06:42 BST)

Tapa Bonnie ran his best race at Dalby and this is a touch easier. She has a good draw which will work to her advantage and no surprise if she goes one better. The Hooligan won comfortably in this grade at Gatton and a bounce back wouldn't surprise back to this grade, while Twerk should also be on the premises.

