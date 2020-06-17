To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 18 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Thursday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Warwick on Thursday...

"This looks an easier race and looks the one to beat..."

Timeform on Addocarr

#7 The Power of One - Warwick R4 (04:47 BST)

The Power of One has been racing in provincial maidens and wasn't beaten far at Ipswich two-back and gets the blinkers first time. Has the handy claim and the speed to manage the tricky gate. Strapped debuts for the Ahrens yard with the blinkers on, while Alexandra brings good Gold Coast form to the table.

#1 Addocarr - Warwick R6 (06:05 BST)

Addocarr represents the leading metro yard and improved when placing 16 days ago at Toowoomba. This looks an easier race and looks the one to beat. Thatfridayfeeling looks capable at this level and the 3kg claim is handy, while I'm Kate has been knocking on the door.

#12 Tapa Bonnie - Warwick R7 (06:42 BST)

Tapa Bonnie ran his best race at Dalby and this is a touch easier. She has a good draw which will work to her advantage and no surprise if she goes one better. The Hooligan won comfortably in this grade at Gatton and a bounce back wouldn't surprise back to this grade, while Twerk should also be on the premises.

Warw (AUS) 18th Jun (R4 1100m 3yo)

Thursday 18 June, 4.47am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Eightythree Bricks
2. Hidden Eyes
3. Royalspector
4. Strapped
5. Shotgun Sonny
6. Alexandra Road
7. The Power Of One
8. By By Music
10. Mail Train Maid
11. Love Flies
13. Paranoia
14. Dream On Lucy
17. Granma
18. Queenofmainstreet
19. Uralba
20. Spooling
21. Shellona Beach
Warw (AUS) 18th Jun (R6 1500m CL1)

Thursday 18 June, 6.05am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Addocarr
3. Heart Vandelay
4. Lincoln Sky
5. Roulette Royal
6. Tyrian
7. Mississippi Flyer
8. Rangas Rule
9. Thatfridayfeeling
10. Decor Deels
11. Im Kate
12. Feeling Thorny
13. Navagio Beach
14. Qualify
15. Cupids Affair
16. Gratsie
17. She Wont Listen
18. Grey Court
19. Ethanol Girl
20. Rockuzzo
21. Tycoon Player
Warw (AUS) 18th Jun (R7 1100m Hcap)

Thursday 18 June, 6.42am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Hallside Hot Stuff
2. The Hooligan
3. Kennedy Terrace
4. Sylvester
5. Orsetto
6. Harrys Star
7. Twerk
8. Rain On Me
9. Rajo Miss
10. Ironborn
11. Your Option
12. Tapa Bonnie
13. Piginarki
14. Divine Miss Boom
15. Imabarman
16. Jolen Jolen
17. Telloff
18. Yeah The Boys
19. Shadwell Flyer
Timeform,

