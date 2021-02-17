Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 18 February

Golden Goal - Meydan 14:30

Golden Goal is very much making up for lost time and is hard to oppose after slamming a useful field, including Desert Doctor, over 7f here last month. It's not hard to see him making up into a Godolphin Mile contender on World Cup night itself. Hypothetical would be a big danger back down in class if his latest Group 3 second doesn't flatter him, while Bright Start could have more to offer on the dirt.

Desert Peace - Meydan 15:40

Desert Peace quickly made up into a useful sort, making it 2 wins from 3 starts when landing a Kempton handicap (1m) in June. Subsequently gelded, he's bred to excel on dirt and can continue on his upward curve now. New Trails largely struggled last season but has gone well fresh in the past and is feared, alongside the hat-trick seeking Twelfthofneverland.

D'bai - Meydan 16:50

Charlie Appleby has landed the last two runnings of this Group 2 and looks to hold a very strong hand again with course winner D'bai getting the nod of his trio on the back of his promising second here last month. Provided he gets a sound pace to run at, he should prove hard to beat. Epic Hero goes well fresh so shouldn't be underestimated on his return, while Art Du Val is another Appleby runner to bear in mind too.

