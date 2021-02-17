Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 18 February

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Meydan
The Dubai Carnival continues at Meydan on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Thursday...

"It’s not hard to see him making up into a Godolphin Mile contender..."

Timeform on Golden Goal

Golden Goal - Meydan 14:30

Golden Goal is very much making up for lost time and is hard to oppose after slamming a useful field, including Desert Doctor, over 7f here last month. It's not hard to see him making up into a Godolphin Mile contender on World Cup night itself. Hypothetical would be a big danger back down in class if his latest Group 3 second doesn't flatter him, while Bright Start could have more to offer on the dirt.

Desert Peace - Meydan 15:40

Desert Peace quickly made up into a useful sort, making it 2 wins from 3 starts when landing a Kempton handicap (1m) in June. Subsequently gelded, he's bred to excel on dirt and can continue on his upward curve now. New Trails largely struggled last season but has gone well fresh in the past and is feared, alongside the hat-trick seeking Twelfthofneverland.

D'bai - Meydan 16:50

Charlie Appleby has landed the last two runnings of this Group 2 and looks to hold a very strong hand again with course winner D'bai getting the nod of his trio on the back of his promising second here last month. Provided he gets a sound pace to run at, he should prove hard to beat. Epic Hero goes well fresh so shouldn't be underestimated on his return, while Art Du Val is another Appleby runner to bear in mind too.

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Golden Goal – Meydan 14:30
Desert Peace – Meydan 15:40
D'bai – Meydan 16:50

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

