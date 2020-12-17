To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 17 December

South Africa
Timeform pick out the best bets in South Africa

Timeform identify three bets at the Vaal on Thursday...

"...expected to be bang there again racing from the same mark."

Timeform on Rise As One

#1 Rapid Fire - Vaal R6 (13:10)

A course-and-distance winner here on debut, Rapid Fire has been running creditably in defeat since then, and she is the form pick in this race. Clock Stopped finished a close third at Turffontein last time and is expected to be thereabouts again, while Allez Les Bleu makes up the shortlist.

#2 Tropic Sun - Vaal R7 (13:50)

Tropic Sun found listed company a little too hot when fifth in the Swallow Stakes back in January, but she bounced back to her best when winning with plenty in hand over this course and distance last month. A repeat of that performance should see her difficult to beat, with Rio's Winter and Greens the two most likely to chase her home.

#5 Rise As One - Vaal R8 (14:25)

Rise As One has won twice from her five outings this so far and this could be a good opportunity for her to add to that tally. She finished a close second in a competitive course-and-distance handicap last time and is expected to be bang there again racing from the same mark. Welsh Harp and My Kingdom both appeal as solid each-way options.

Recommended bets

#1 Rapid Fire - Vaal R6 (13:10)
#2 Tropic Sun - Vaal R7 (13:50)
#5 Rise As One - Vaal R8 (14:25)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 17th Dec (R6 1000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 December, 1.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rapid Fire
Raeesah
Hot Gossip
Nina Amelia
Clock Stopper
Big City Girl
The Villa Grand
Diamonds N Dust
Claremorris
Allez Les Bleu
Mercer Girl
Miss Boomerang
Countessofcoulter
Queen Of War
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 17th Dec (R7 1200m Mdn)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 December, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Greens
Tropic Sun
Southern Charm
Laetitias Angel
Rios Winter
What You Are
Querari Ferrari
Patons Tears
Fromheretoeternity
La Valette
Snowballed
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 17th Dec (R8 1400m Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 December, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Funky Music
Corvette Captain
Silver Master
Soul Connection
Rise As One
Midnight Caller
Forever Light
Back To Black
March To Glory
My Kingdom
Shortstop
Willothewisp
Swiss Bank
Heart Of A Legend
Welsh Harp
Lightning Rock
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

