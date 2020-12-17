Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 17 December

#1 Rapid Fire - Vaal R6 (13:10)

A course-and-distance winner here on debut, Rapid Fire has been running creditably in defeat since then, and she is the form pick in this race. Clock Stopped finished a close third at Turffontein last time and is expected to be thereabouts again, while Allez Les Bleu makes up the shortlist.

#2 Tropic Sun - Vaal R7 (13:50)

Tropic Sun found listed company a little too hot when fifth in the Swallow Stakes back in January, but she bounced back to her best when winning with plenty in hand over this course and distance last month. A repeat of that performance should see her difficult to beat, with Rio's Winter and Greens the two most likely to chase her home.

#5 Rise As One - Vaal R8 (14:25)

Rise As One has won twice from her five outings this so far and this could be a good opportunity for her to add to that tally. She finished a close second in a competitive course-and-distance handicap last time and is expected to be bang there again racing from the same mark. Welsh Harp and My Kingdom both appeal as solid each-way options.