Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 16 July

Racing in America
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Timeform provide the three best bets at Saratoga on Thursday...

"...is fancied to out on top once again at a venue where he has had previous success."

Timeform on The Caretaker

#7 Jerome Avenue - Saratoga R1 (18:10)

Jerome Avenue switches from turf to dirt in this $14k claimer, while also being the subject of a positive trainer change (Bruce Brown to Rob Atras). He should take plenty of stopping, with Sargeant Drive and Castle Casanova fancied for the minor money. Guy Caballero isn't entirely ruled out either.

#4 Palace Duchess - Saratoga R4 (19:54)

Palace Duchess hasn't been seen since finishing third in the slop on debut at Keeneland over 15 months ago, but appears to be training well for this comeback and could well be an enticing price. Dial Me Up ran well to be second on her sole start and is a logical contender, while Valetta is another to factor in.

#8 The Caretaker - Saratoga R5 (20:28)

The Caretaker showed a good attitude to prevail by a neck in a similar contest to this at Belmont last time and he is fancied to out on top once again at a venue where he has had previous success. Thorny Tale may be the one to chase the selection home, while Kazmania heads the shortlist of the remainder.

Recommended bets

#7 Jerome Avenue – Saratoga R1 (18:10)
#4 Palace Duchess – Saratoga R4 (19:54)
#8 The Caretaker – Saratoga R5 (20:28)

Sara (US) 16th Jul (R1 1m1f Claim)

Thursday 16 July, 6.10pm

Castle Casanova
Grit And Glory
Dooley
Sargeant Drive
Inclunation
Guy Caballero
Jerome Avenue
Rucksack
Dealin Stelen
Sara (US) 16th Jul (R4 6f Mdn)

Thursday 16 July, 7.54pm

Escape Fund
Yes To Mischief
Dial Me Up
Palace Duchess
Valletta
Thrill
Gran Chemin
Sara (US) 16th Jul (R5 6f Allw Claim)

Thursday 16 July, 8.28pm

Nueva York
Steam Engine
Kazmania
Big Engine
Dark Money
Leaky Cup
Thorny Tale
The Caretaker
Timeform,

