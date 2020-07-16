Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 16 July

#8 Bien Venue - Turffontein R8 (14:40)

Bien Venue returned to action with a good second at the Vaal last month, and with a couple from that race coming out and running well subsequently, he could prove difficult to catch from a 1 lb lower mark. Fired Up ran well over this course and distance recently and should give the selection plenty to think about, while Karino may prove the pick of the remainder.

#1 Pretty Border - Turffontein R9 (15:10)

Pretty Border finished a very good fourth in a handicap at this course last month, beaten by just two lengths, and with this drop back in trip likely to show her to better effect (last win came over this trip), a bold showing should be on the cards. Circle Of Latitude has a good chance on form and cannot be totally discounted, while Now You See Me also warrants a second look.

#14 Piccadilly Square - Turffontein R10 (15:40)

Piccadilly Square hasn't won for a while now, but she has hardly been disgraced in her recent outings, notably when beaten less than a length into third at the Vaal on her return to action last month. She has won over this course and distance in the past, and considering she races from the bottom weight, she could be worth siding with in this trappy affair. Louvain has been in good form since the turn of the year, twice winning and twice hitting the frame in her five races, and she could prove the main danger to the selection, with Sammi Moosa making up the shortlist.