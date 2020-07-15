Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 16 July

#2 Honey Go Lightly - Gosford R4 (05:05 BST)

Honey Go Lightly has been knocking on the door recently, including when beaten just two lengths into fourth at Newcastle last time. That appeals as solid form and identifies her as the one to beat in this line-up, with her draw in stall 1 also a big plus. Minifinn and Cathay are others to consider.

#4 Circularity - Gosford R6 (06:20 BST)

Circularity looked in need of the run after four months off when fourth at Hawkesbury last time, keeping on steadily to be beaten five and a quarter lengths. He is entitled to strip fitter here and the balance of his form gives him obvious claims in what is an easier race. Pacific Ocean and Winds of War head the list of dangers.

#3 Fantasy Eagle - Gosford R8 (07:35 BST)

Fantasy Eagle is improving all the time with two wins and two placings from his four starts to date. He showed a good attitude to get back to winning ways on the most recent occasion at Taree, and, whilst this is much tougher, his progressive profile suggests he may well be up to the task. Temple Run is the big danger.

