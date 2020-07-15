To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 16 July

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Thursday
Timeform select the three best bets at Gosford on Thursday...

"...improving all the time with two wins and two placings from his four starts to date..."

Timeform on Fantasy Eagle

#2 Honey Go Lightly - Gosford R4 (05:05 BST)

Honey Go Lightly has been knocking on the door recently, including when beaten just two lengths into fourth at Newcastle last time. That appeals as solid form and identifies her as the one to beat in this line-up, with her draw in stall 1 also a big plus. Minifinn and Cathay are others to consider.

#4 Circularity - Gosford R6 (06:20 BST)

Circularity looked in need of the run after four months off when fourth at Hawkesbury last time, keeping on steadily to be beaten five and a quarter lengths. He is entitled to strip fitter here and the balance of his form gives him obvious claims in what is an easier race. Pacific Ocean and Winds of War head the list of dangers.

#3 Fantasy Eagle - Gosford R8 (07:35 BST)

Fantasy Eagle is improving all the time with two wins and two placings from his four starts to date. He showed a good attitude to get back to winning ways on the most recent occasion at Taree, and, whilst this is much tougher, his progressive profile suggests he may well be up to the task. Temple Run is the big danger.

Recommended bets

#2 Honey Go Lightly - Gosford R4 (05:05 BST)
#4 Circularity - Gosford R6 (06:20 BST)
#3 Fantasy Eagle - Gosford R8 (07:35 BST)

Gosf (AUS) 16th Jul (R4 1200m Mdn)

Thursday 16 July, 5.05am

2. Honey Go Lightly
3. Liberty Fields
4. Madame Firetrail
5. Minifinn
6. Pride Of Islington
7. Segosha
8. Cathay
9. Contessa
10. Deep Value
11. Mezzaluna
Gosf (AUS) 16th Jul (R6 1000m Mdn)

Thursday 16 July, 6.20am

2. Gallant Run
3. Let Me Think
4. Circularity
5. Pacific Ocean
6. Winds Of War
7. A Tender Lady
8. Denmans Light
10. Naughty Nicci
11. Rahni Factor
12. Symos Girl
Gosf (AUS) 16th Jul (R8 1200m Hcap)

Thursday 16 July, 7.35am

1. All From Scrap
2. Niewand
3. Fantasy Eagle
4. Chalk
5. Temple Run
6. Patagonian
8. Your Witness
9. Watching
10. Super
Timeform,

