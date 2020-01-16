Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 16 January

#3 Madeitouttaharlan - Charles Town R1 (00:00)

The consistent Madeitouttaharlan has been posting some solid figures of late and looks a strong proposition in the Charles Town opener. Lil' Smartiepants is another that has been in good form and should be the chief threat.

#4 Tiz Johnnie - Charles Town R3 (00:57)

It's hard to be confident about forecast favourite Sharpin in this contest, given her abject effort last time, and she could be worth taking on with Tiz Johnnie. Jeff Runco's mare found her winning streak coming to an end when runner-up last time but is taken to bounce straight back.

#6 Charitable Spenny - Charles Town R5 (01:53)

Charitable Spenny hasn't pulled up many tress of late but takes a significant drop in grade in this $5k claimer and can get back on track. Why All Da Time can claim second, while Basketball Zach may also make the places.