To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

NFL Playoffs Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 16 January

Hurdling at Wincanton
Timeform pick out three best bets in the UK on Thursday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...

"...should be able to dominate this small field..."

Timeform on Brandon Castle

Back
Brandon Castle - 15:10 Wincanton

Brandon Castle proved himself to be a fairly useful front-running hurdler last season, completing a hat-trick of victories at Plumpton in February. He has struggled in better company since - including in the Supreme Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham - but should be able to dominate this small field, and can take advantage of a career low mark in this sphere to get the better of Annsam, who may not be suited by this drop in trip.

Lay
Zen Master - 15:20 Market Rasen

Zen Master lost his way over hurdles last spring and hasn't exactly been pulling up trees since making the switch to chasing. He looked laboured on his reappearance at Wincanton last month, making modest late headway, but he did leave that effort behind when running one of his better races at Fakenham shortly after. He finished runner-up that day but did have the run of things in what was a thin affair, and is not certain to be in the same form here.

Smart Stat
Hijack - 12:50 Ludlow

2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 5 runnings.

Hijack made plenty of appeal on paper on his Rules debut at Fakenham, but disappointed somewhat, shaping as though he would be suited by more emphasis on stamina. He was well backed that day and confirmed the belief shown in him when making a winning start to life over hurdles last month, again shaping as though he will be better over further when keeping on well to win by three-and-a-half lengths over this course and distance. He is open to significant progress and is taken to improve Nicky Henderson's already impressive record in this race.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back - Brandon Castle - 15:10 Wincanton
Lay - Zen Master - 15:20 Market Rasen
Smart Stat - Hijack - 12:50 Ludlow

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles