Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 16 January

Brandon Castle - 15:10 Wincanton

Brandon Castle proved himself to be a fairly useful front-running hurdler last season, completing a hat-trick of victories at Plumpton in February. He has struggled in better company since - including in the Supreme Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham - but should be able to dominate this small field, and can take advantage of a career low mark in this sphere to get the better of Annsam, who may not be suited by this drop in trip.

Lay

Zen Master - 15:20 Market Rasen

Zen Master lost his way over hurdles last spring and hasn't exactly been pulling up trees since making the switch to chasing. He looked laboured on his reappearance at Wincanton last month, making modest late headway, but he did leave that effort behind when running one of his better races at Fakenham shortly after. He finished runner-up that day but did have the run of things in what was a thin affair, and is not certain to be in the same form here.

Smart Stat

Hijack - 12:50 Ludlow

2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 5 runnings.

Hijack made plenty of appeal on paper on his Rules debut at Fakenham, but disappointed somewhat, shaping as though he would be suited by more emphasis on stamina. He was well backed that day and confirmed the belief shown in him when making a winning start to life over hurdles last month, again shaping as though he will be better over further when keeping on well to win by three-and-a-half lengths over this course and distance. He is open to significant progress and is taken to improve Nicky Henderson's already impressive record in this race.