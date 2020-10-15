Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 15 October

#12 Get Set - Vaal R6 (14:21 BST)

Get Set has been in good form of late and she looks the one to beat in this field. Fly North should be thereabouts come the business end, while Evening Rise is another with a place chance.

#8 Princess Nicole - Vaal R7 (14:55 BST)

Princess Nicole proved better than ever when an excellent second at this course last time and the drop in trip should suit. Winter Watch is not one to underestimate however, while Anna Capri is perhaps the most interesting of the others.

#8 Kwite A Trip - Vaal R8 (15:30 BST)

Kwite A Trip has improved with each start and could still have more to offer, so is expected to resume winning ways. Garden Party is the most realistic second preference, while Slalom Queen can't be ruled out of things either.

