Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 15 October

South Africa
Timeform pick three bets from Vaal on Thursday

Timeform identify three bets at Vaal on Thursday...

"...she looks the one to beat in this field..."

Timeform on Get Set

#12 Get Set - Vaal R6 (14:21 BST)

Get Set has been in good form of late and she looks the one to beat in this field. Fly North should be thereabouts come the business end, while Evening Rise is another with a place chance.

#8 Princess Nicole - Vaal R7 (14:55 BST)

Princess Nicole proved better than ever when an excellent second at this course last time and the drop in trip should suit. Winter Watch is not one to underestimate however, while Anna Capri is perhaps the most interesting of the others.

#8 Kwite A Trip - Vaal R8 (15:30 BST)

Kwite A Trip has improved with each start and could still have more to offer, so is expected to resume winning ways. Garden Party is the most realistic second preference, while Slalom Queen can't be ruled out of things either.

Vaal (RSA) 15th Oct (R6 1600m Stks)

Thursday 15 October, 2.21pm

Vaal (RSA) 15th Oct (R7 1000m Stks)

Thursday 15 October, 2.55pm

Vaal (RSA) 15th Oct (R8 1000m Plt)

Thursday 15 October, 3.30pm

