Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 14 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Charles Town on Thursday...

"...brings some strong Parx form into this claimer..."

Timeform on Heraway

#6 Poshsky - Charles Town R4 (01:20)

Poshsky has been well beaten on his last two starts but it's worth noting they came in the much more competitive surroundings of Aqueduct. Starting out for a new barn, the 10-y-o veteran looks worth chancing in a race that isn't the deepest of its kind. Charming Deputy and Caladan are likely to be in the mix too.

#2 Thesweetesttaboo - Charles Town R5 (01:46)

Thesweetesttaboo was in fine form when last seen in March, bringing up the hat-trick over this course and distance. Bernard Dunham's consistent mare is taken to pick up where she left off, with Sniff rated the main danger. Vonda also comes into the reckoning.

#1 Heraway - Charles Town R7 (02:38)

Heraway brings some strong Parx form into this claimer and is taken to make a winning start for the Michael Jones barn. Talkback is likely to be thereabouts too, while Right Notion is another who requires a closer look.

Recommended bets

Timeform,

