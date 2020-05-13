Timeform's French SmartPlays: Thursday 14 May

Raabihah - 10:10 Longchamp

Raabihah looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut at Cagnes-sur-Mer in January, hitting the front over a furlong out and quickly forging clear to land the spoils by three lengths from Dilala. The manner of that success suggests she is well worth a try at this sort of level, especially with further improvement on the cards, and she is fancied to follow up here on her way to bigger and better things. American Apples has less scope for improvement but is closely matched with the selection on a line through Dilala, who was three lengths further back when American Apples finished third in a listed event at Deauville last time.

Grand Glory - 11:40 Longchamp

Grand Glory rates the obvious one to beat here if reproducing the pick of her three-year-old form, which included a close-up third behind Channel in the Prix de Diane. Admittedly, the fact that we didn't see her after that is a slight concern, but most of these are also returning from significant absences, and, with Pierre-Charles Boudot taking over in the saddle, this looks a good opportunity for Grand Glory to gain a valuable listed win. Queen was consistent last season and is feared most ahead of the lightly raced Dariyma.

Sujet Libre - 12:10 Longchamp

Sujet Libre achieved comfortably the most of these as a two-year-old, winning his first two starts and producing his best effort in defeat when we last him finishing third (beaten less than a length) in the Prix la Rochette over this C&D in September. That form received a significant boost on Wednesday, when the runner-up Wooded won a listed race at Chantilly, and Sujet Libre is fancied to do his bit for the cause here by making a successful return to action. Tibasti has race fitness on his side and could be the one to take advantage if the selection is below his best, leaving Arapaho to complete the shortlist.

