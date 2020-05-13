Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 14 May

#3 I'm Pretty - Belmont R5 (08:50 GMT)

I'm Pretty carries more weight this time after scoring by half a length over this distance at Pinjarra but looks to have a top chance again. Turbo Power wasn't far away last time at Ascot at big odds and could pay a dividend again, while Resistance shouldn't be underestimated, either.

#2 Levitate - Belmont R6 (09:20 GMT)

Levitate was expected to do better last time when well supported, but arrives here fresh, and has won a trial, so is expected to take all the beating. My Blueboy got off the mark at Ascot on a soft track over 1000m last time and is respected up in grade, while Gunflint is another to consider following a five-month break.

#6 Deputano - Belmont R7 (09:50 GMT)

Deputano came home strongly last time and found the frame when third over 1600m at Ascot. Jockey Brad Parnham knows her well having been aboard the last three rides and she has a big chance. Wild Galah is better drawn today so is expected to do much better, while Vintage Stock also makes appeal.

