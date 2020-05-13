Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 14 May

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Thursday
Timeform select their three best bets at Belmont on Thursday...

"...is expected to take all the beating..."

Timeform on Levitate

#3 I'm Pretty - Belmont R5 (08:50 GMT)

I'm Pretty carries more weight this time after scoring by half a length over this distance at Pinjarra but looks to have a top chance again. Turbo Power wasn't far away last time at Ascot at big odds and could pay a dividend again, while Resistance shouldn't be underestimated, either.

#2 Levitate - Belmont R6 (09:20 GMT)

Levitate was expected to do better last time when well supported, but arrives here fresh, and has won a trial, so is expected to take all the beating. My Blueboy got off the mark at Ascot on a soft track over 1000m last time and is respected up in grade, while Gunflint is another to consider following a five-month break.

#6 Deputano - Belmont R7 (09:50 GMT)

Deputano came home strongly last time and found the frame when third over 1600m at Ascot. Jockey Brad Parnham knows her well having been aboard the last three rides and she has a big chance. Wild Galah is better drawn today so is expected to do much better, while Vintage Stock also makes appeal.

Belm (AUS) 14th May (R5 1400m CL5)

Thursday 14 May, 8.50am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Forty Four Red
2. Bold Success
3. Im Pretty
4. Resistance
5. Fancy Fox
6. To Rise Again
7. Speedy Miss
8. Turbo Power
9. Perceptive Miss
10. Beat The Bell
11. Foxy Royale
12. Law Major
13. Niaychi
Belm (AUS) 14th May (R6 1000m CL1)

Thursday 14 May, 9.20am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. My Blueboy
2. Levitate
3. Salcity
4. Gunflint
6. Magniflying
7. Westernize
8. Alexis Olympia
9. Roberta
10. Safety Bay
11. Ribbon Of Gold
12. The Beach
13. All That Sizzle
14. Vin Rouge
Belm (AUS) 14th May (R7 2200m CL3)

Thursday 14 May, 9.50am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Our Idyll
2. Vintage Stock
4. Specialism
5. Bills Oreilly
6. Deputano
7. Beanie
8. Diplomat Express
9. Roll The Goodtimes
10. Unending
11. Well Meet Again
12. Altamont
13. Wild Galah
14. Blaiszen Cazah
15. Deep Purple
16. Im A Love Man
17. Upsidedown Bob
