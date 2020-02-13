Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 13 February

#9 Cool Spring - Delta Downs R2 (23:23)

Cool Spring was just touched off by a head over C&D last time and looks sure to go well again. Final Design was also a runner-up over C&D on her most recent outing and rates the man danger, with Space Cowgirl another who can make the frame.

#5 Custom Ready - Delta Downs R3 (23:51)

Custom Ready is still unexposed after just three starts and can take what is a weak-looking maiden claimer. Elisher may be next best, while Ready Redding is another to keep in mind.

#8 Why God - Delta Downs R7 (01:43)

A winner here in December, Why God has been in the frame on his two subsequent starts and should put up another bold showing. Blue Bomber comes into this in fine form and ought to provide the most resistance.