To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 13 February

Horses head-on
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Delta Downs on Thursday...

"...has been in the frame on his two subsequent starts and should put up another bold showing."

Timeform on Why God

#9 Cool Spring - Delta Downs R2 (23:23)

Cool Spring was just touched off by a head over C&D last time and looks sure to go well again. Final Design was also a runner-up over C&D on her most recent outing and rates the man danger, with Space Cowgirl another who can make the frame.

#5 Custom Ready - Delta Downs R3 (23:51)

Custom Ready is still unexposed after just three starts and can take what is a weak-looking maiden claimer. Elisher may be next best, while Ready Redding is another to keep in mind.

#8 Why God - Delta Downs R7 (01:43)

A winner here in December, Why God has been in the frame on his two subsequent starts and should put up another bold showing. Blue Bomber comes into this in fine form and ought to provide the most resistance.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#9 Cool Spring - Delta Downs R2 (23:23)
#5 Custom Ready - Delta Downs R3 (23:51)
#8 Why God - Delta Downs R7 (01:43)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

DeltaD (US) 13th Feb (R2 5f Claim)

Thursday 13 February, 10.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Final Design
Stormy Annie
Chatains Flyer
Mostcourageous
Space Cowgirl
Charlotte Ann
You Have A Point
Warriors Speak
Ballerina Boogie
Cool Spring
Ruby Red Slippers
Oleta Inez
Up
Down

Bet slip

DeltaD (US) 13th Feb (R3 7f Mdn Claim)

Thursday 13 February, 10.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Our Blue Jay
Fireman Sid
Ready Redding
Big Daddy Jose
Putthehammerdown
Custom Ready
Elisher
Sir Pokerface
Now You Rules
Sailing Jett
Secret Vista
Up
Down

Bet slip

DeltaD (US) 13th Feb (R7 1m Claim)

Thursday 13 February, 10.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cap Rock Miner
Blue Bomber
Exton
Blue Warrior
Diplomatic Shaft
Cookies Are Good
Fusaichi Flame
Why God
Watchoutfor Taylor
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles