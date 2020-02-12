Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 13 February

Back

Kashmir Peak - 16:30 Leicester

Kashmir Peak made a promising start to life in hunter chases when finding only Minella Rocco too strong at Warwick. The smooth-travelling Kashmir Peak briefly looked to have Minella Rocco in trouble, but the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up found plenty to forge clear on the run-in. The form of that contest was given a boost when Minella Rocco subsequently beat Cheltenham Foxhunter winner Hazel Hill, and Kashmir Peak looks to have been found a good opportunity to strike.

Lay

Grandee Daisy - 18:30 Chelmsford

Grandee Daisy caused a surprise from 1 lb out of the handicap when landing the odds over this course and distance recently, despite looking slightly outpaced three furlongs out. She must shoulder a penalty for that win here, however, and doesn't strike as the obvious type to follow up. Roca Magica found her good run of form coming to a halt when well behind Grandee Daisy last time, but she faced a hopeless task after being caught too far back. She is better off at the weights here and looks capable of reversing the form.

Smart Stat

Pitcher's Point - 20:00 Chelmsford

24% - John Gosden's strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2016 season

Pitcher's Point made plenty of appeal on paper but ultimately shaped as if the experience would do him plenty of good when third at Newcastle on his debut. He ran to a similar level at Wolverhampton next time out when somewhat unlucky to bump into an above-average prospect. However, he pulled clear of the remainder and, with the potential for better still, he gets the vote to open his account here.