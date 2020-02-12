To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 13 February

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...

"...looks to have been found a good opportunity to strike..."

Timeform on Kashmir Peak

Back
Kashmir Peak - 16:30 Leicester

Kashmir Peak made a promising start to life in hunter chases when finding only Minella Rocco too strong at Warwick. The smooth-travelling Kashmir Peak briefly looked to have Minella Rocco in trouble, but the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up found plenty to forge clear on the run-in. The form of that contest was given a boost when Minella Rocco subsequently beat Cheltenham Foxhunter winner Hazel Hill, and Kashmir Peak looks to have been found a good opportunity to strike.

Lay
Grandee Daisy - 18:30 Chelmsford

Grandee Daisy caused a surprise from 1 lb out of the handicap when landing the odds over this course and distance recently, despite looking slightly outpaced three furlongs out. She must shoulder a penalty for that win here, however, and doesn't strike as the obvious type to follow up. Roca Magica found her good run of form coming to a halt when well behind Grandee Daisy last time, but she faced a hopeless task after being caught too far back. She is better off at the weights here and looks capable of reversing the form.

Smart Stat
Pitcher's Point - 20:00 Chelmsford

24% - John Gosden's strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2016 season

Pitcher's Point made plenty of appeal on paper but ultimately shaped as if the experience would do him plenty of good when third at Newcastle on his debut. He ran to a similar level at Wolverhampton next time out when somewhat unlucky to bump into an above-average prospect. However, he pulled clear of the remainder and, with the potential for better still, he gets the vote to open his account here.

Leic 13th Feb (2m6f Nov Hunt Chs)

Thursday 13 February, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kashmir Peak
Alfstar
O Ceallaigh
Asylo
Risk And Roll
Irish Anthem
Five Gold Bars
Waterloo Warrior
Magna Sam
Berboru

ChelmC 13th Feb (1m Class Stks)

Thursday 13 February, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Grandee Daisy
Roca Magica
Hunters Step
Emojie
Voice Of A Leader
Kodi Koh
Nicky Baby
Dukes Meadow
Amliba
Picc And Go
Maykir

ChelmC 13th Feb (1m2f Nov Stks)

Thursday 13 February, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pitchers Point
Reflectionist
Poets Mind
Cafe Milano
Da Vinci
Gregory K

