Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 13 February

Horses running at Meydan
Timeform provide their three best bets from Meydan on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Thursday...

"...he's fancied to make his presence felt once more."

Timeform on Roulston Scar

Magic Lily - Meydan 16:15

Magic Lily is a low-mileage 5-y-o who posted a career-best effort when landing a Group 2 on turf here four weeks ago, and with the return to further expected to suit, she looks worth siding with to follow up. Surrounding, who is a largely reliable mare, and Nisreen are others to consider.

Roulston Scar - Meydan 16:50

A winner on his yard/Meydan debut, Roulstong Scar was possibly unsuited by racing down the unfavoured centre when third over 6f last time. The drop back to the minimum trip will hold no fears, and he's fancied to make his presence felt once more. Waady and Speedy Move are a couple of others to consider.

Muntazah - Meydan 17:25

Muntazah bolted up in this race last year having been comfortably held on his comeback run so, with a similar prep, he can get back to his best and repeat the feat. His stablemate Quip looks a fascinating recruit from America and is feared most ahead of the in-form Secret Ambition.

Recommended bets

Magic Lily - Meydan 16:15
Roulston Scar - Meydan 16:50
Muntazah - Meydan 17:25


Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Meydan (UAE) 13th Feb (1m1f Grp2)

Thursday 13 February, 3.05pm

Magic Lily
Nisreen
Surrounding
Divine Image
Dubai Blue
Peri Lina
Maamora
Hateya
Meydan (UAE) 13th Feb (5f Hcap)

Thursday 13 February, 3.05pm

Roulston Scar
Waady
Caspian Prince
High On Life
Speedy Move
Torosay
Nine Below Zero
Dream Today
Pocket Dynamo
Blueberry
Raafid
Neverland Rock
Meydan (UAE) 13th Feb (1m Grp3)

Thursday 13 February, 3.05pm

Muntazah
Capezzano
Quip
Matterhorn
Secret Ambition
Fight On
Ambassadorial
Thegreatcollection
Walking Thunder
