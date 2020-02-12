Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 13 February

Meydan (UAE) 13th Feb (1m1f Grp2)
Thursday 13 February, 3.05pm
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Thursday...
"...he's fancied to make his presence felt once more."
Timeform on Roulston Scar
Magic Lily is a low-mileage 5-y-o who posted a career-best effort when landing a Group 2 on turf here four weeks ago, and with the return to further expected to suit, she looks worth siding with to follow up. Surrounding, who is a largely reliable mare, and Nisreen are others to consider.
A winner on his yard/Meydan debut, Roulstong Scar was possibly unsuited by racing down the unfavoured centre when third over 6f last time. The drop back to the minimum trip will hold no fears, and he's fancied to make his presence felt once more. Waady and Speedy Move are a couple of others to consider.
Muntazah bolted up in this race last year having been comfortably held on his comeback run so, with a similar prep, he can get back to his best and repeat the feat. His stablemate Quip looks a fascinating recruit from America and is feared most ahead of the in-form Secret Ambition.
Magic Lily - Meydan 16:15
Roulston Scar - Meydan 16:50
Muntazah - Meydan 17:25
