Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 13 February

Magic Lily - Meydan 16:15

Magic Lily is a low-mileage 5-y-o who posted a career-best effort when landing a Group 2 on turf here four weeks ago, and with the return to further expected to suit, she looks worth siding with to follow up. Surrounding, who is a largely reliable mare, and Nisreen are others to consider.

Roulston Scar - Meydan 16:50

A winner on his yard/Meydan debut, Roulstong Scar was possibly unsuited by racing down the unfavoured centre when third over 6f last time. The drop back to the minimum trip will hold no fears, and he's fancied to make his presence felt once more. Waady and Speedy Move are a couple of others to consider.

Muntazah - Meydan 17:25

Muntazah bolted up in this race last year having been comfortably held on his comeback run so, with a similar prep, he can get back to his best and repeat the feat. His stablemate Quip looks a fascinating recruit from America and is feared most ahead of the in-form Secret Ambition.