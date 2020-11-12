Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 12 November

#4 Freedom of Speech - Greyville R4 (12:05 GMT)

Freedom of Speech appeals as very much the one to beat on these terms. He produced his best effort yet when third (beaten less than two lengths) in a minor event at this track last month, showing form that suggests he's well treated now back in a handicap. Master of Destiny is feared most ahead of Teichman.

#2 African Sunrise - Greyville R6 (13:15 GMT)

African Sunrise will be suited by the drop back in trip and is well worth another chance having failed to justify short odds when only third on the turf here last time. Pearl of Asia, who was a good winner of his penultimate outing at Scottsville, and Enjoy The View are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#2 Alphamikefoxtrot - Greyville R9 (15:00 GMT)

Alphamikefoxtrot is only slightly higher in the weights than when winning here in July, so he is fancied to give another good account after producing his best effort since when third on the turf here three weeks ago. Fives Wild and Jerry The Juggler could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

