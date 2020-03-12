To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 12 March

Horses at the finish
Timeform select the best bets at Penn National on Thursday
Join today
View market

Timeform identify three bets at Penn National on Thursday...

"...is rarely out of the places nowadays..."

Timeform on Johnny Cab

#5 Chirping - Penn National R1 (22:00)

Chirping was a winner at Gulfstream Park West when last seen in October (claimed from that contest) and now makes his debut for high-percentage trainer Kathleen Demasi. He can pick up where he left off, with Bustin the Bank and Lookin At Blessing the biggest threats.

#1 Federal Dominance - Penn National R2 (22:27)

Federal Dominance made an underwhelming debut for the Timothy Kreiser last month but it should only be a matter of time before his new handler gets the best out of his new charge. Speed Syndrome may be the one to take advantage if the selection fails to deliver again.

#7 Johnny Cab - Penn National R6 (00:16)

The consistent Johnny Cab is rarely out of the places nowadays and looks sure to go well again in what is a relatively competitive heat. A winner on his most recent start, Boat Over the Hill heads up the opposition, while Irish Riviera is also on the radar.

Recommended bets

Penn (US) 12th Mar (R6 1m Allw)

Thursday 12 March, 10.00pm

Irish Riviera
Sacred Mountain
Octoraro Orphie
O K Game On
Runningforhome
Baby Bull
Johnny Cab
Timeform,

