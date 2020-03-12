Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 12 March

ChelmC 12th Mar (7f Hcap)
Thursday 12 March, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dragon Sun
|Glenn Coco
|Fighting Temeraire
|Extrodinair
|Eljaddaaf
|Nigel Nott
|Zafaranah
|Gracious John
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...
"...appeared ahead of his mark last time and will take plenty of beating here..."
Timeform on Dragon Sun
Back
Dragon Sun - 19:00 Chelmsford
Dragon Sun shaped well on his first run for nine months when unlucky to bump into a thriving rival at Wolverhampton on Monday, but he pulled clear of the remainder of the field and this looks a good opportunity for him to go one better. He appeared ahead of his mark last time and will take plenty of beating here from the same weight.
Lay
Superseded - 20:00 Chelmsford
Superseded looked back to form at Lingfield last time, but still found a couple too good in what was only a modest handicap. He is now 12 runs without a win and has finished ninth and sixth on his two attempts over this course and distance. He is not without hope here but he will need to be back to his very best and others make more appeal.
Smart Stat
King Athelstan - 20:30 Chelmsford
£27.35 - Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting
King Athelstan resumed winning ways at Lingfield in December, still looking on a fair mark when opening his account on the all-weather. He has finished second and third in his two subsequent races, but has arguably run just as well, if not better, on both of those occasions, and all looks set fair for another big run here.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Back - Dragon Sun - 19:00 Chelmsford
Lay - Superseded - 20:00 Chelmsford
Smart Stat - King Athelstan - 20:30 Chelmsford
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
|Back
|Lay
|Dragon Sun
|Glenn Coco
|Fighting Temeraire
|Extrodinair
|Eljaddaaf
|Nigel Nott
|Zafaranah
|Gracious John
|Back
|Lay
|Superseded
|Bernies Boy
|Amazing Amaya
|Awake In Asia
|Cuban Spirit
|Tiger Lyon
|Tilsworth Rose
|Kyllukey
|Stopdworldnletmeof
|Back
|Lay
|In Demand
|King Athelstan
|Zarrar
|Que Quieres
|Esspeegee
|Bartholomew J
|Adams Park
|Ezzrah
|Marshall Aid
|Chantecler