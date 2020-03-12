To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Betfair Exchange Live with the Racing Post

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 12 March

Racing at Chelmsford
There is all-weather racing from Chelmsford on Thursday evening
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...

"...appeared ahead of his mark last time and will take plenty of beating here..."

Timeform on Dragon Sun

Back
Dragon Sun - 19:00 Chelmsford

Dragon Sun shaped well on his first run for nine months when unlucky to bump into a thriving rival at Wolverhampton on Monday, but he pulled clear of the remainder of the field and this looks a good opportunity for him to go one better. He appeared ahead of his mark last time and will take plenty of beating here from the same weight.

Lay
Superseded - 20:00 Chelmsford

Superseded looked back to form at Lingfield last time, but still found a couple too good in what was only a modest handicap. He is now 12 runs without a win and has finished ninth and sixth on his two attempts over this course and distance. He is not without hope here but he will need to be back to his very best and others make more appeal.

Smart Stat
King Athelstan - 20:30 Chelmsford

£27.35 - Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

King Athelstan resumed winning ways at Lingfield in December, still looking on a fair mark when opening his account on the all-weather. He has finished second and third in his two subsequent races, but has arguably run just as well, if not better, on both of those occasions, and all looks set fair for another big run here.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back - Dragon Sun - 19:00 Chelmsford
Lay - Superseded - 20:00 Chelmsford
Smart Stat - King Athelstan - 20:30 Chelmsford

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

ChelmC 12th Mar (7f Hcap)

Thursday 12 March, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dragon Sun
Glenn Coco
Fighting Temeraire
Extrodinair
Eljaddaaf
Nigel Nott
Zafaranah
Gracious John
Up
Down

Bet slip

ChelmC 12th Mar (5f Hcap)

Thursday 12 March, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Superseded
Bernies Boy
Amazing Amaya
Awake In Asia
Cuban Spirit
Tiger Lyon
Tilsworth Rose
Kyllukey
Stopdworldnletmeof
Up
Down

Bet slip

ChelmC 12th Mar (1m6f Hcap)

Thursday 12 March, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
In Demand
King Athelstan
Zarrar
Que Quieres
Esspeegee
Bartholomew J
Adams Park
Ezzrah
Marshall Aid
Chantecler
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cheltenham Offer New Customers Only

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL350
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles