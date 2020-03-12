Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 12 March

Back

Dragon Sun - 19:00 Chelmsford

Dragon Sun shaped well on his first run for nine months when unlucky to bump into a thriving rival at Wolverhampton on Monday, but he pulled clear of the remainder of the field and this looks a good opportunity for him to go one better. He appeared ahead of his mark last time and will take plenty of beating here from the same weight.

Lay

Superseded - 20:00 Chelmsford

Superseded looked back to form at Lingfield last time, but still found a couple too good in what was only a modest handicap. He is now 12 runs without a win and has finished ninth and sixth on his two attempts over this course and distance. He is not without hope here but he will need to be back to his very best and others make more appeal.

Smart Stat

King Athelstan - 20:30 Chelmsford

£27.35 - Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

King Athelstan resumed winning ways at Lingfield in December, still looking on a fair mark when opening his account on the all-weather. He has finished second and third in his two subsequent races, but has arguably run just as well, if not better, on both of those occasions, and all looks set fair for another big run here.