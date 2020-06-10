To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 11 June

Racing at Newbury
Timeform pick out three best bets from the action in the UK on Thursday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...

"...with further improvement a distinct possibility, a bold bid is expected on his handicap debut."

Timeform on Bayar

Back
Gold Wand - 16:10 Newbury

Gold Wand was unlucky to bump into a potentially smart type at Doncaster on debut, particularly given the distance the front two pulled clear of the third, and this looks a good opportunity for her to make amends. That race has already yielded a couple of subsequent winners, and with a similar showing, this daughter of Golden Horn will take all the beating, particularly with the experience edge over most.

Lay
Risque - 16:35 Lingfield

Risque may be one of only two runners with experience in this event, but she made little appeal on paper on her debut, and duly made an unpromising start to her career, fading into eighth after being pushed along before half-way. That was admittedly a strong looking race, with plenty of choicely-bred sorts on show, but this event is hardly lacking in prestigious pedigrees, with Fountain Of Youth colt Tenth Century, as well as Gordonstoun, an unraced son of Gleneagles, both appealing as likely types.

Smart Stat
Bayar - 17:40 Lingfield

15% - Clive Cox's strike rate with handicap debutants

After hinting at ability on debut back in October, Bayer showed improved form to twice finish third in a couple of novice events towards the end of last year. He shaped as though this step back in trip would suit on his final outing, racing freely in the early stages, and with further improvement a distinct possibility, a bold bid is expected on his handicap debut.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Newb 11th Jun (1m2f Mdn Stks)

Thursday 11 June, 4.10pm

Bet slip

Close

Ling 11th Jun (5f Nov Stks)

Thursday 11 June, 4.35pm

Ling 11th Jun (6f Hcap)

Thursday 11 June, 5.40pm

Timeform,

