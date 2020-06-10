Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 11 June

Back

Gold Wand - 16:10 Newbury

Gold Wand was unlucky to bump into a potentially smart type at Doncaster on debut, particularly given the distance the front two pulled clear of the third, and this looks a good opportunity for her to make amends. That race has already yielded a couple of subsequent winners, and with a similar showing, this daughter of Golden Horn will take all the beating, particularly with the experience edge over most.

Lay

Risque - 16:35 Lingfield

Risque may be one of only two runners with experience in this event, but she made little appeal on paper on her debut, and duly made an unpromising start to her career, fading into eighth after being pushed along before half-way. That was admittedly a strong looking race, with plenty of choicely-bred sorts on show, but this event is hardly lacking in prestigious pedigrees, with Fountain Of Youth colt Tenth Century, as well as Gordonstoun, an unraced son of Gleneagles, both appealing as likely types.

Smart Stat

Bayar - 17:40 Lingfield

15% - Clive Cox's strike rate with handicap debutants

After hinting at ability on debut back in October, Bayer showed improved form to twice finish third in a couple of novice events towards the end of last year. He shaped as though this step back in trip would suit on his final outing, racing freely in the early stages, and with further improvement a distinct possibility, a bold bid is expected on his handicap debut.

