Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 11 June

#1 Lancaster Bomber - Gosford R6 (06:15)

Lancaster Bomber battled on well to claim victory at Newcastle at the beginning of last month, and was far from disgraced when fifth behind a tearaway winner at Randwick-Kensington last time. This represents a drop in grade for Richard Litt's charge, and he gets the vote ahead of Brook Hill and Mr Grumpy.

#1 Castel Sant'angelo - Gosford R7 (06:50)

Castel Sant'angelo has hit the frame in three of his last four outings, and having been drawn on the rail here, there is every chance he will attempt to make all. He is at peak fitness now and will take plenty of catching if allowed to dictate the race, with an early dash for home likely to be on the cards from jockey Lee Magorrian. Gunaluva and Lord Tropicana appeal as the main dangers.

#5 Salina Dreaming - Gosford R8 (07:25)

Salina Dreaming is undoubtedly the one with the most potential in this field, winning two of her four career races and hitting the frame in the other two. She was narrowly beaten at this track on her latest outing, but with a little less give in the ground here, it is hard to envision anything but a win for Angela Davies's promising filly. Tallis and Rifles look the two to chase home the selection.