Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 11 June

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Thursday
Timeform select the three best bets at Gosford on Thursday...

"...is at peak fitness now and will take plenty of catching..."

Timeform on Castel Sant’angelo

#1 Lancaster Bomber - Gosford R6 (06:15)

Lancaster Bomber battled on well to claim victory at Newcastle at the beginning of last month, and was far from disgraced when fifth behind a tearaway winner at Randwick-Kensington last time. This represents a drop in grade for Richard Litt's charge, and he gets the vote ahead of Brook Hill and Mr Grumpy.

#1 Castel Sant'angelo - Gosford R7 (06:50)

Castel Sant'angelo has hit the frame in three of his last four outings, and having been drawn on the rail here, there is every chance he will attempt to make all. He is at peak fitness now and will take plenty of catching if allowed to dictate the race, with an early dash for home likely to be on the cards from jockey Lee Magorrian. Gunaluva and Lord Tropicana appeal as the main dangers.

#5 Salina Dreaming - Gosford R8 (07:25)

Salina Dreaming is undoubtedly the one with the most potential in this field, winning two of her four career races and hitting the frame in the other two. She was narrowly beaten at this track on her latest outing, but with a little less give in the ground here, it is hard to envision anything but a win for Angela Davies's promising filly. Tallis and Rifles look the two to chase home the selection.

Gosf (AUS) 11th Jun (R6 1200m Hcap)

Thursday 11 June, 6.15am

1. Lancaster Bomber
2. Bushido
3. Brook Hill
4. Mr Grumpy
5. Ruthless Agent
6. Skyray
7. We Could Be Heroes
8. Bullet Raiders
9. Bobby Dazzler
10. Dashing N Daring
11. No Dreams All Hope
Gosf (AUS) 11th Jun (R7 2600m Hcap)

Thursday 11 June, 6.50am

1. Castel Santangelo
2. Fuji Fury
3. Kellstorm
4. Tresse Dor
5. Gunaluva
6. Joes Joy
7. Kelvinside
8. True Marvel
9. Notabadidea
10. Lord Tropicana
11. Reposition
12. The Fringe
13. Yorkshire Rock
14. Captains Legend
15. By Design
16. Frozen Asset
Gosf (AUS) 11th Jun (R8 1000m CL2)

Thursday 11 June, 7.25am

1. Exceltic
2. Invincible Lad
3. Advance Party
4. Hit The Rim
5. Salina Dreaming
6. Rifles
7. Tallis
9. In A Step
10. Bill N Ted
11. Cliffs Choice
12. Hard Reality
