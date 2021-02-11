To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 11 February

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at Turffontein on Thursday...

"...sets the clear standard in this field and is difficult to oppose."

Timeform on Vars Vicky

#6 Dubawi Princess - Turffontein R7 (13:50)

Dubawi Princess shaped as if back to her best when fifth at this venue on her penultimate start, and she duly built on that effort to regain the winning thread at the Vaal last time, holding on to win by a neck. She is the in-form horse coming into this race and appeals as the one they all have to beat. Persica and Rise As One looks the two most likely challengers.

#6 Vars Vicky - Turffontein R8 (14:25)

A winner of three of his six races to date, including when a two length winner at the Vaal last time, Vars Vicky sets the clear standard in this field and is difficult to oppose. Battleoftrafalgar finished a good second over this course and distance last time and should be thereabouts once again, while Captain Hindsight also merits consideration.

#7 In The Game - Turffontein R8 (15:00)

In The Game ran his best race for a long time when finishing a close second in a minor event at the Vaal last month, and a repeat of that performance should put him right in the mix. He is by no means the most consistent sort, but he looks worth chancing at the forecast prices, with Twice The Act and Zabarjad also making appeal from an each-way perspective.

Recommended bets

#6 Dubawi Princess - Turffontein R7 (13:50)
#6 Vars Vicky - Turffontein R8 (14:25)
#7 In The Game - Turffontein R8 (15:00)

Turf (RSA) 11th Feb (R7 1200m Hcap)

Thursday 11 February, 1.50pm

El Zara
Persica
Rise As One
Dubawi Princess
Great Diva
Hot Gossip
Clock Stopper
Capitiana
Turf (RSA) 11th Feb (R8 1200m Hcap)

Thursday 11 February, 2.25pm

Down To Zero
Spiritofthegroove
Captain Hindsight
Battleoftrafalgar
Vars Vicky
Spring Break
Russian Prince
Graduate
Turf (RSA) 11th Feb (R9 2000m Stks)

Thursday 11 February, 3.00pm

Romeos Magic
Governors Glory
In For A Penny
Cairon
Oyster King
Rabia The Rebel
In The Game
The Brass Way
Drummer Dude
Blue Moon City
Zabarjad
Bold Matador
Twice The Act
Piccadilly Square
