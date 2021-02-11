Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 11 February

#6 Dubawi Princess - Turffontein R7 (13:50)

Dubawi Princess shaped as if back to her best when fifth at this venue on her penultimate start, and she duly built on that effort to regain the winning thread at the Vaal last time, holding on to win by a neck. She is the in-form horse coming into this race and appeals as the one they all have to beat. Persica and Rise As One looks the two most likely challengers.

#6 Vars Vicky - Turffontein R8 (14:25)

A winner of three of his six races to date, including when a two length winner at the Vaal last time, Vars Vicky sets the clear standard in this field and is difficult to oppose. Battleoftrafalgar finished a good second over this course and distance last time and should be thereabouts once again, while Captain Hindsight also merits consideration.

#7 In The Game - Turffontein R8 (15:00)

In The Game ran his best race for a long time when finishing a close second in a minor event at the Vaal last month, and a repeat of that performance should put him right in the mix. He is by no means the most consistent sort, but he looks worth chancing at the forecast prices, with Twice The Act and Zabarjad also making appeal from an each-way perspective.