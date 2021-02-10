To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 11 February

Meydan
The Dubai Carnival continues at Meydan on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Thursday...

"...he retains plenty of ability..."

Timeform on Star Safari

Star Safari - Meydan 15:05

Star Safari presumably hasn't been the easiest to train, but he showed enough here a fortnight ago to suggest he retains plenty of ability and can take this with that under his belt. With Charlie Appleby fielding a trio in here, it looks significant that this one is the choice of William Buick. Stablemate Global Storm heads up the opposition returning from a 7-month absence, with Brilliant Light and Away He Goes also not ruled out in a competitive opener.

Secret Protector - Meydan 15:40

Secret Protector confirmed his debut promise and looked a smart prospect in the process when running out a comfortable winner of a 7f minor event at Kempton back in September. This longer trip promises to be within range and he gets the nod to come out on top with better to come. Stablemate of the selection Mystical Dawn, who scored on debut at Newmarket, and Leopardo are also fancied to feature.

Zakouski - Meydan 16:50

The Singspiel Stakes 1-2-3 should be at the fore, with the runner-up Zakouski taken to go one better. That was a pleasing return from the Godolphin charge, who was no match for Lord Glitters, that one very much getting the race run to suit, but he remains relatively lightly raced and now has a pull at the weights. The danger is Dream Castle, first and second in this for the last 2 years, and now ridden by the red-hot Frankie Dettori.

Bet slip

Close

