Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 10 December

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at Vaal on Thursday...

"...he sets a tall standard..."

Timeform on Purple Panther

#4 Purple Panther - Vaal R5 (13:38 GMT)

Purple Panther opened his account at Turffontein in October and produced a career-best effort when runner-up in a handicap over 1400m here last time. The longer trip will be in his favour and he sets a tall standard. Elusive Swann is another who could play a major part.

#9 Thumbs Up - Vaal R7 (14:45 GMT)

Thumbs Up arrives in cracking form, having won a maiden at Turffontein in September and proved better than ever when resuming winning ways at this course last month. That form is the best on offer and she could have even more to offer. Seemyvision is probably the biggest threat.

#5 May Queen - Vaal R8 (15:15 GMT)

May Queen won back-to-back races at Turffontein and over this course and distance earlier in the year. She has held her form well since, finishing a good third back at Turffontein last week, and she looks the percentage call. Royal Lily is tough to ignore, however.

Recommended bets

#4 Purple Panther - Vaal R5 (13:38 GMT)
#9 Thumbs Up - Vaal R7 (14:45 GMT)
#5 May Queen - Vaal R8 (15:15 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

