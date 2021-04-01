To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 1 April

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Thursday.

"She is worth another try at this longer trip..."

Timeform on Magic Circle

#1 Magic Circle - Vaal R3 (13:10 BST)

All four of Magic Circle's and her best effort came when finishing half a length second over five furlongs in February. That came in first-time blinkers and she ran to a similar level when third last time. She is worth another try at this longer trip and sets a good standard here. Miss Costa Rica is one to bear in mind as well on debut.

#1 Dr Doolittle - Vaal R4 (13:50 BST)

Dr Doolittle has to concede at least 6 lb to all of his rivals, but he stands out on form following his rout at this course in February, and shouldn't be judged to harshly on his latest run in Grade 1 company. This is a less-taxing race and he should be able to stamp his class on this field. Cornish Pomodoro looks the obvious danger but is short enough in the betting.

#8 Me Time - Vaal R7 (15:28 BST)

Me Time hasn't won for over two years, but she has been very consistent since fitted with blinkers, and looks overpriced this morning. She failed to justify strong support last time, but still has some of the best form on offer here, and looks the one to be with. Rock You seems the most likely to take advantage if the selection fails to deliver.

Recommended bets

#1 Magic Circle - Vaal R3 (13:10 BST)
#1 Dr Doolittle - Vaal R4 (13:50 BST)
#8 Me Time - Vaal R7 (15:28 BST)

Vaal (RSA) 1st Apr (R3 1200m Mdn)

Show Hide

Thursday 1 April, 1.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Magic Choice
Meet The Captain
Lucky Shamrock
Apple Drop
Rose Willow
Zulu War Cry
Sanuk
Sky View
Miss Costa Rica
Salute De Winter
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 1st Apr (R4 2000m Mdn)

Show Hide

Thursday 1 April, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dr Doolittle
Cornish Pomodoro
Fred
French Leave
Watusi
Ancient Rome
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 1st Apr (R7 1400m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 1 April, 3.28pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Empress Josephine
Impressive Duchess
Florentine
Rock You
Little Rain
Bebop
Patons Tears
Me Time
Phoenix
Decadent Lady
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles