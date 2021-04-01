Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 1 April

#1 Magic Circle - Vaal R3 (13:10 BST)

All four of Magic Circle's and her best effort came when finishing half a length second over five furlongs in February. That came in first-time blinkers and she ran to a similar level when third last time. She is worth another try at this longer trip and sets a good standard here. Miss Costa Rica is one to bear in mind as well on debut.

#1 Dr Doolittle - Vaal R4 (13:50 BST)

Dr Doolittle has to concede at least 6 lb to all of his rivals, but he stands out on form following his rout at this course in February, and shouldn't be judged to harshly on his latest run in Grade 1 company. This is a less-taxing race and he should be able to stamp his class on this field. Cornish Pomodoro looks the obvious danger but is short enough in the betting.

#8 Me Time - Vaal R7 (15:28 BST)

Me Time hasn't won for over two years, but she has been very consistent since fitted with blinkers, and looks overpriced this morning. She failed to justify strong support last time, but still has some of the best form on offer here, and looks the one to be with. Rock You seems the most likely to take advantage if the selection fails to deliver.

