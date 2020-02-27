Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 27 February

Well Of Wisdom - Meydan 15:05

Well Of Wisdom boasts some of the best form and probably needed his comeback here three weeks ago when proving far too free. He could prove to be a different proposition this time however, and is taken to get the better of Hamama, who is feared most ahead of I Will Not.

Fight On - Meydan 16:15

Fight On shaped well on his first start here last month, but struggled up in grade two weeks ago. He can get back on track with his sights lowered and William Buick booked. Moqarrar looks the main threat on paper after his recent course-and-distance win, while Plata O Plomo had a couple in here behind him when springing a surprise over course and distance four weeks ago and should go well again.

American Graffiti - Meydan 18:00

American Graffiti was comfortably on top when beating a few of these rivals home over course and distance last time and, with further improvement on the cards, he's a straightforward selection to follow up. Recent eye-catchers Stylehunter and Simsir look the obvious dangers, although it's an open race.