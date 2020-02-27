To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 27 February

Horses round the bend at Meydan
Timeform provide their three best bets from Meydan on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Thursday...

"...can get back on track with his sights lowered..."

Timeform on Fight On

Well Of Wisdom - Meydan 15:05

Well Of Wisdom boasts some of the best form and probably needed his comeback here three weeks ago when proving far too free. He could prove to be a different proposition this time however, and is taken to get the better of Hamama, who is feared most ahead of I Will Not.

Fight On - Meydan 16:15

Fight On shaped well on his first start here last month, but struggled up in grade two weeks ago. He can get back on track with his sights lowered and William Buick booked. Moqarrar looks the main threat on paper after his recent course-and-distance win, while Plata O Plomo had a couple in here behind him when springing a surprise over course and distance four weeks ago and should go well again.

American Graffiti - Meydan 18:00

American Graffiti was comfortably on top when beating a few of these rivals home over course and distance last time and, with further improvement on the cards, he's a straightforward selection to follow up. Recent eye-catchers Stylehunter and Simsir look the obvious dangers, although it's an open race.

Recommended bets

Well Of Wisdom – Meydan 15:05
Fight On – Meydan 16:15
American Graffiti – Meydan 18:00

Meydan (UAE) 27th Feb (1m Listed)

Thursday 27 February, 3.05pm

Well Of Wisdom
Light Blush
Al Mukhtar Star
I Will Not
Colour Image
Hamama
First View
Lost In Time
Raahy
Good Fighter
Emirates Currency
Silent Night
Youonlyliveonce
Meydan (UAE) 27th Feb (1m Hcap)

Thursday 27 February, 3.05pm

Moqarrar
Fight On
Behavioral Bias
Mystique Moon
Plata O Plomo
Thegreatcollection
Captain Von Trapp
Stricker
Famous Wolf
Meydan (UAE) 27th Feb (1m2f Hcap)

Thursday 27 February, 3.05pm

American Graffiti
Simsir
Stylehunter
Dubai Icon
Zaman
Gm Hopkins
Global Heat
Big Kitten
Learn By Heart
Jaaref
