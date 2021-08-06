Three To Follow: Linda Perratt targets Ayr success while Mullins has one runner at Kilbeggan

Perratt's winners seeking more



Despite sending out just the six runners in the last 14 days, Linda Perratt's returned two winners and two seconds, operating at a 33% strike rate.

Last Monday, she sent three runners to Ayr, all at massive prices and her trio were all completely overlooked by the market and punters alike.

Perratt partnered up with jockey Graham Lee last Monday, returning a 33/1 winner, as well as two seconds, priced at 28/1 and 80/1.

Her 33/1 winner, Lucky Violet, is returning to the same venue on Saturday and is likely to be monitored far more closer in the market than she was last week. The course winner is entered into the 17:55 Scotland Lady Riders' Handicap at Ayr on Saturday evening, a race for professional and amateur female jockeys only.

The nine-year-old has been a regular at Ayr over the years and despite not recording a victory since a double back in August 2018 over at Musselburgh, there were signs Perratt's horse was edging nearer to a victory, when finishing 3/4 of a length in third at Ayr over 7f prior to her victory last week.

Lucky Violet wasn't able to build on that victory when fourth four days later at Musselburgh over 7f, but Parrett is clearly keen to keep her nine-year-old fit and a return to Ayr over the mile trip will definitely suit.

There were no Monday Blues again this week for Perratt when Chinese Spirit won at Carlisle over one mile when sent off as the 7/4 favourite. She will be the trainers second runner in the race on Saturday.

The seven-year-old is no stranger to the venue, having previously won over course and distance - although this was back in October 2017.

However, after a short break at the end of May, Chinese Spirit has produced two seconds over at Hamilton as well as his Carlisle win at the beginning of the week, and there's every chance Perratt's horse can sign off the week in style.

Patrick Mullins' solo ride

We head over to Ireland next, where Patrick Mullins has returned five winners from his last 13 rides. He'll be hoping his one ride at Kilbeggan is worthwhile, as he saddles Flemencello in the 20:15 National Hunt Flat race.

The five-year-old makes his debut on Saturday evening and although the market will guide us closer to the off, you don't need me to tell you that Willie Mullins has had great success in these kind of races.

In fact, he's had 146 winners from 476 attempts, including 148 places - a 31% strike rate is not to be sniffed at.

Flemencello is the only horse in the field to have any race experience but none of his rivals have form to shout about aside from potentially Call Me Jim, who finished four lengths second at Sligo after pulling up on his debut.

Willie and Patrick Mullins have found a weak race for Flemencello and it'll be a surprise to no-one if he bolts up on debut.

Dance Fever craving Ascot success

Clive Cox's four-year-old heads the market for the 14:35 Shergar Cup Mile at Ascot on Saturday afternoon after a near miss third at the venue last month.

Dance Fever has had mixed results since winning on the all-weather at Kempton back in November 2019, and despite adding another victory at Leicester, he has failed to win on all three visits to Ascot to date.

He finished second at 10/1 behind John Gosden's Tsar in July 2020 over the mile trip before struggling in a field of 28 in June this year, finishing 17th.

However, a return to Ascot last month under the ride of Hector Crouch was far more promising, finishing third out of 19, only losing second in the final 100 yards.

Clive Cox remains confident his horse can finally be victorious at Ascot on Saturday and so does the market, pricing him up at 5/2 to get the job done.

Near side tactics proved to be more positive than when racing freely down the centre of the track and Tadhg O'Shea may look to deploy the same move in order to keep Dance Fever fully focused on delivering the win.