Three To Follow: Jane Elliott can add to her 43% strike rate at Newbury

Continue to ride Tate's Wave



First up is trainer James Tate, who is continuing to show he is a hard man to ignore at present, returning five winners from his last 12 runners, notching up a 42% strike rate.

In fact, he's produced eight winners, two seconds and three thirds in the last 30 days.

Which is why it's worth keeping an eye on Ocean Wave this Saturday, who is set to run in the 20:20 at Haydock. He was withdrawn from Thursday's 15:23 Leicester meeting in favour of the one mile race at the weekend and judging on Tate's shrewdness of late, it's a move very much worth noting.

Ocean Wave is Tate's only runner on Saturday, who has an overall 15% strike rate with three-year-old's on turf.

Ocean Wave finished second on his debut at Thirsk at the start of June, only beaten by William Haggas' well-fancied Belief.

Tate's debutant did run fairly green in patches and had plenty to do one furlong out but he ran on well and snatched second from Roger Varian's Timeless Soul in the final strides.

With that run under his belt, Ocean Wave will be looking to put in his good work on Saturday and come out on top at Haydock.

Elliott heads to Newbury

Jane Elliott has quietly been going under the radar this season, but she's attracting plenty of attention at the moment and rightly so. In her last 14 rides, she's produced six winners, returning a 43% strike rate.

In the last 30 days, she's ridden nine winners, four seconds and three thirds from 35 attempts - mightily impressive form, to say the least.

This Saturday she heads to Newbury, where she has two rides and first up is Delmona for Tom Dascombe in the 15:40 Super Sprint Stakes.

Currently priced at 8.07/1, the two-year-old won on debut at Bath over five furlongs with Elliott on board, before finishing a respectable fifth of 15 at Newmarket over an extended six furlongs. Martin Harley was on board that occasion.

A return back to five furlongs will definitely suit after fading in the final furlong three weeks ago and with Elliott back in the saddle there's every chance Dascombe's horse can bag a place at the very least.

Her second ride of the afternoon is Jean-Rene Auvray's Lassie in the 16:45 Fillies' Novice Stakes. It's difficult to judge how his three-year-old will perform on debut and the market will be more informative on the day itself, but either way, Auvray must be confident with his jockey booking and the race will certainly be an indicator for Lassie's future.

Kings Lynn's fortunes to change

It's safe to say Andrew Balding's four-year-old has been desperately unlucky with his last two performances. In the King Stand Stakes at Ascot, Kings Lynn was denied a clear run inside the final furlong, halting all momentum and ultimately finishing in seventh place.

Kings Lynn returned four days later to compete in the Wokingham Stakes over six furlongs, this time as the market leader at 4.03/1.

This time under the ride of Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore, he made steady headway on the far side but once again a clear run was blocked off one furlong out, resulting in Moore having to switch left, then right before running on and finishing third by just over half a length.

Oisin Murphy, who was on board for Kings Lynn's first attempt at Ascot, is back on board this weekend and will be hoping Balding's horse can get that all important clear run he is so desperate for in the 15:00 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.

Clearly the market believes he is capable, as he is currently the 3.55/2 favourite, in a field of just seven.

The races at Ascot saw 16 and then 21 runners, and so now there are no excuses but for Kings Lynn to go out and show everyone what he is capable of.