Thirsk Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Thirsk on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Thirsk on Saturday.

"...value for extra when making a successful reappearance at Doncaster last month..."

Timeform on Throne Hall

Rebel At Dawn - 11:40 Thirsk

Rebel At Dawn wasn't seen to best effect when third on his reappearance at Nottingham, with an awkward start immediately putting him on the back foot. He did well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length and a quarter and certainly showed enough to suggest that a BHA mark of 89 won't prove beyond him. This looks a good opportunity for him to prove as much, especially if stripping fitter with that first outing for six months under his belt. He'll also be suited by reverting to positive tactics.

Ghathanfar - 13:10 Thirsk

Ghathanfar produced a career-best effort to resume winning ways at Redcar 12 days ago, quickly asserting in the final furlong to land the spoils by a length and three quarters (had a bit in hand). The manner of that victory suggests he is still well treated here from a 6 lb higher mark, so there is certainly cause for plenty of optimism ahead of his follow-up bid, representing the Tracy Waggott yard which has saddled three winners from its last eight runners.

Throne Hall - 13:40 Thirsk

Throne Hall was value for extra when making a successful reappearance at Doncaster last month, overcoming residual greenness to defy a BHA mark of 88 in good style. He was always prominent and never looked in any danger once hitting the front over two furlongs out, ultimately well on top at the finish despite wandering off a true line. This will be tougher after a 9 lb hike in the weights, but Throne Hall remains with potential after only four starts and is fancied to prove up to the challenge.

Smart Stat

PIERRE LAPIN - 14:10 Thirsk
20% - Roger Varian's strike rate in early season

Recommended bets

Back Rebel At Dawn @7.413/2 in the 11:40 at Thirsk
Back Ghathanfar @2.6413/8 in the 13:10 at Thirsk
Back Throne Hall @1.684/6 in the 13:40 at Thirsk

