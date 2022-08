NAP: Symbolize faces a straightforward task

Symbolize - 15:00 Thirsk

Symbolize proved to be a disappointment when last seen finishing down the field in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, but this looks an excellent opportunity for him to regain the winning thread.

He is a smart performer on his day, as he showed when finding only the classy Mutasaabeq too good in a similar event over this course and distance in April.

There is nothing of that calibre in opposition today and Symbolize is very hard to oppose on these terms as he tries to repeat his 2021 victory in this race.

No. 3 (3) Symbolize (Ire) EXC 2.02 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Saleet has strong credentials

Saleet - 14:30 Thirsk

Saleet produced a promising first effort over this course and distance on Saturday, keeping on well under a hands-and-heels ride to pass the post only two lengths behind the winner.

That form sets the standard in this line-up and the way she shaped there suggests she is sure to improve with the experience under her belt.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but Saleet rates a very solid selection to get off the mark at the second attempt.

No. 11 (11) Saleet EXC 2.72 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: S. B. Kirrane

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: More to come from Mission Storm

Mission Storm - 15:30 Thirsk

Mission Storm has shown just modest form in her three starts to date, but she appeals as a likely improver now making the switch to nurseries.

She has been given an opening BHA mark of 64 and that looks a fair starting point for a filly who should be capable of much better given her useful pedigree (by Exceed And Excel and related to plenty of winners on the distaff side).

Mission Storm is certainly in the right hands to go on improving and it's potentially significant that she is the only runner for Roger Varian on today's card at Thirsk.