Thirsk Racing Tips: Showalong handicapped to strike

A Thirsk Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Thirsk Nap - 16:15 - Back Showalong

No. 14 (4) Showalong SBK 11/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: 64

Showalong was rated much higher at his peak, and shaped better than the bare result on his return at Doncaster last month, going well for the most part but tiring in the closing stages as though he would come on a fair bit for the run. He won second time up last season from a 3 lb higher mark and, with conditions in his favour, he is fancied to be much more competitive this time.

Thirsk Next Best - 15:45 - Back Mattella

No. 3 (2) Mattella SBK 4/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

Most of these have something to prove, but Mattella has a less-exposed profile compared to the majority, and she didn't shape badly in a fair race for the grade at Newcastle last month. This will be her debut on turf, but there is no reason why she won't prove at least as effective on it, and she remains with the potential for better from this sort of mark.