- Trainer: Tim Easterby
- Jockey: Duran Fentiman
- Age: 6
- Weight: 8st 5lbs
- OR: 64
Thirsk Racing Tips: Showalong handicapped to strike
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Thirsk on Tuesday.
-
A Thirsk Nap and Next Best from Timeform
-
Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Trainer: Tim Easterby
- Jockey: David Allan
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 64
Thirsk Nap - 16:15 - Back Showalong
Showalong was rated much higher at his peak, and shaped better than the bare result on his return at Doncaster last month, going well for the most part but tiring in the closing stages as though he would come on a fair bit for the run. He won second time up last season from a 3 lb higher mark and, with conditions in his favour, he is fancied to be much more competitive this time.
Thirsk Next Best - 15:45 - Back Mattella
Most of these have something to prove, but Mattella has a less-exposed profile compared to the majority, and she didn't shape badly in a fair race for the grade at Newcastle last month. This will be her debut on turf, but there is no reason why she won't prove at least as effective on it, and she remains with the potential for better from this sort of mark.
Get a completely FREE Horse Racing bet on Day 1 and 2 of Aintree
Opt-in requried. For new and existing customers, claim your completely FREE Horse Racing bet on the first two days of the Grand National Festival at Aintree. T&Cs apply.
Thirsk 9th Apr (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 9 April, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mattella
|Wreck It Ryley
|Asadjumeirah
|Nights Over Egypt
|Enderman
|Lily In The Jungle
|Highjacked
|Purple Martini
|Dandy Spirit
|Yazaman
|Fylingdale
|Pocket The Packet
|Many A Year
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.