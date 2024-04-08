Tony Calvin Tips

Thirsk Racing Tips: Showalong handicapped to strike

Thirsk
There is an eight-race card at Thirsk on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Thirsk on Tuesday.

  • A Thirsk Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Thirsk Nap - 16:15 - Back Showalong

    Showalong was rated much higher at his peak, and shaped better than the bare result on his return at Doncaster last month, going well for the most part but tiring in the closing stages as though he would come on a fair bit for the run. He won second time up last season from a 3 lb higher mark and, with conditions in his favour, he is fancied to be much more competitive this time.

    Thirsk Next Best - 15:45 - Back Mattella

    Most of these have something to prove, but Mattella has a less-exposed profile compared to the majority, and she didn't shape badly in a fair race for the grade at Newcastle last month. This will be her debut on turf, but there is no reason why she won't prove at least as effective on it, and she remains with the potential for better from this sort of mark.

