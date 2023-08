A Thirsk NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Thirsk NAP - 15:40 - Back Nibras Angel

No. 4 (4) Nibras Angel SBK 11/8 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Ismail Mohammed

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Nibras Angel has a useful pedigree and she made a taking winning debut at Lingfield (turf) last month, knuckling down well once getting the hang of things and drawing right away from her rivals in the final furlong.

The third has come out and won since, to give the form some substance, and it is interesting that Nibras Angel holds an entry in the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes later in the year. This doesn't look an overly strong race and she is expected to follow up under a penalty before having her sights raised further.

Thirsk Next Best - 15:10 - Back Oceanic Wonder

No. 6 (3) Oceanic Wonder SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: S. B. Kirrane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63

Oceanic Wonder didn't offer much on her first three starts, but she was upped in trip, and showed much improved form on handicap debut at Beverley last month.

She was ridden much more positively, still leading entering the final furlong but caught in the final 100 yards by the reopposing On Borrowed Time, who came from much further back.

Oceanic Wonder did best of those who raced up with the pace, though, and she's capable of better again now she is up and running, so is taken to reverse the form now on better terms.