NAP

Thirsk - 15:40 - Back Laakhof

No. 6 (8) Laakhof (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 1.98 Trainer: Declan Carroll

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 54

Laakhof made it two from two since joining the Declan Carroll stable with a dominant success at Musselburgh last week, making all to land the spoils by two and a half lengths. That was a career-best effort and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer for his new yard.

Crucially, Laakhof escapes a penalty for his latest victory, so this looks an excellent opportunity for him to complete the hat-trick if it doesn't come too soon.

NEXT BEST

Thirsk - 14:40 - Back Wind In Your Sails

No. 5 (5) Wind In Your Sails (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Wind In Your Sails was gambled on and duly showed much-improved form despite finding one too good at Windsor last time, sticking to her task well to be beaten just three quarters of a length. That appeals as solid form and the first two both looked good prospects in pulling a little way clear of the rest.

Still totally unexposed after just two runs, Wind In Your Sails is fancied to improve past the battle-hardened Mubhijah to open her account at the third attempt.

EACH-WAY

Thirsk - 15:10 - Back Granny B

No. 9 (12) Granny B (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 9 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 64

Granny B achieved a fair level of form in six starts as a two-year-old, producing her best effort when filling the runner-up spot in a Pontefract maiden last July. She wasn't disgraced in three subsequent starts in nurseries and now she returns from eight months off on a career-low mark.

In a wide-open contest, Granny B is worth a chance to build on her two-year-old promise to shed her maiden tag.