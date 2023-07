NAP

Thirsk - 15:15 - Back Hey Mr

No. 1 (13) Hey Mr SBK 6/5 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Jack Garritty

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 62

Hey Mr hasn't been with Paul Midgley all that long and he left his previous efforts for these connections well behind when running out a decisive winner at Nottingham last week, doubling his career tally and ending a losing run stretching back almost three years in the process.

He showed a good turn of foot to settle matters on that occasion and he remains very well treated on old form turned out under a penalty. Hey Mr represents a yard that do well with sprinters and he should be able to build on that effort now.

NEXT BEST

Thirsk - 17:20 - Back Mr Wagyu

No. 1 (7) Mr Wagyu (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.45 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 95

Mr Wagyu isn't getting any younger, but he's an admirable sprinter who got back on track when finishing third in the Dash at Epsom last month.

He was well held at Haydock a week later, though, but wasted no time showing he's back in form when seventh in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot 11 days ago, travelling well and plugging on in the closing stages. This represents a much easier test now back in a lower grade and he may prove too classy for these.