NAP

Fen Tiger - 17:15 Thirsk

Fen Tiger really hit form last season, winning three of his last six starts, including a soft-ground course and distance handicap, and he was liberated by a switch to more forceful tactics when producing a career-best effort at Leicester on his final start.

He was seen to good effect that day but he had plenty in hand and appeals as a horse who has even more to offer this year. Fen Tiger has a better profile than most in this field on his return to action and should take all the beating.

No. 3 (2) Fen Tiger (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Julia Feilden

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 59

NEXT BEST

Liberalist - 14:15 Thirsk

This doesn't look a strong race on paper and it looks an excellent opportunity for Liberalist to open her account. She was green in the preliminaries ahead of her debut on the July Course at Newmarket last season and also looked inexperienced in the race itself.

She improved as expected when finishing third to a couple of promising newcomers on her final start on the Rowley Mile and she is just the type to progress further this season. Liberalist will likely prove hard to beat for a yard that are going along nicely.