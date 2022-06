Tell me about the Oaks on Friday. How did we do on the ITV races?

Emily Upjohn only went as low as 1.341/3. That was to do with the start she got. She was on the back foot from the start. Punters found it hard to see her getting up from that. Inside the last furlong it looked like she might catch Tuesday but Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore just had that little bit in reserve. Tuesday pipped Emily Upjohn, who was a really unlucky loser.

At 50/1 we were laying her antepost. She was favoured at 6/4. Tuesday was third favourite. The first four in the betting all finished the race in the first four (Tuesday, Emily Upjohn, Nashwa, Concert Hall). Getting Emily Upjohn beaten was obviously a good result for us.

That shocking end to today's Oaks!

Where the money was on the Exchange.

How the Derby market is shaping up.

Ryan's NAP for the weekend! pic.twitter.com/we33GH1SgY -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) June 3, 2022

Derby day tomorrow. Is it still a massive race? Will we see a lot of interest?

This year's derby has a lot of boxes ticked. With 17 runners we're paying four places on the Betfair Sportsbook. Frankie Dettori has a big ride once again on Piz Badile, this time for the youngest trainer in the race, Donnacha O'Brien.

Sir Michael Stoute bids to land his first Derby since Workforce back in 2010, so there's something for everyone, and Aidan O'Brien saddles his usual battalion of runners with three in here this year.

Ryan Moore will try to do the Oaks and Derby double on Stone Age - the shortest of Aidan O'Brien's runners in the betting.

Has anything caught your eye this week?

It was great to see David Marnane back in the winners' enclosure with a good one. His Lady Tilbury won a conditions race at Tipperary on Tuesday and he mentioned the Queen Mary as her next target in two weeks at Royal Ascot in which she's a 10/1 chance on the Sportsbook.

Elsewhere, Paddy Twomey's Earl of Tyrone bolted in at the Curragh on Wednesday and he's one to keep on the right side of going forward with races like the Ebor and Irish Cesarwitch long term targets.

What is the biggest loser in the book for us over the weekend?

Whatever is our biggest loser in the Derby will be our biggest loser for the weekend but at this stage there's nothing too big to report so I'll give one in the first race on the card a mention. Nolton Cross was 10/1 yesterday with us, he's now into 15/2 and at the moment he's our biggest loser on the card at Epsom tomorrow.

What is your NAP of the weekend?

Mighty Meggsie in the 15:00 at Tramore on Saturday. She's fairly headstrong but settled a bit better last time at Kilbeggan in a race she finished second in on her first start over fences.

She was well beaten that day but it looked a deeper race than tomorrow's and, if she can improve from that or even run to her hurdle mark, which I think she's better than, she'll go very close.