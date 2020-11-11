Taunton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Pontresina - 14:40 Taunton

Pontresina remains unexposed as a chaser after finishing first past the post in both starts to date. He gained compensation for his Fontwell demotion six weeks earlier when winning a handicap at Kempton last time, asserting on the run-in to land the spoils by three quarters of a length (value for extra). He remains open to more improvement and is fancied to continue the positive start he's made over fences by defying a 4 lb higher mark to follow up.

No. 7 Pontresina (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Oliver Sherwood

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 123

Peterborough - 15:45 Taunton

Peterborough is improving all the time and completed the hat-trick with another dominant display from the front at Sedgefield last time, winning by six lengths in ready fashion. His mark is now 27 lb higher than when his winning sequence over fences began, but he's looked full value for it and remains one to keep on the right side, especially as he may yet have more to offer after a two-month absence.

No. 1 Peterborough (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Conor Ring

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 122

Outonpatrol - 16:15 Taunton

Outonpatrol has been in good form since returning from wind surgery and 10 months on the sidelines, making a winning reappearance at Warwick and then improving further when third at Lingfield last time. Still far from the finished article, she should continue to climb the ranks as she gains in experience, identifying her as very much one to bear in mind for the in-form Alan King (five winners from his last 16 runners on the Flat and over jumps).