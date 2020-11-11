- Trainer: Oliver Sherwood
- Jockey: Jonathan Burke
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: 123
Taunton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Taunton on Thursday...
"...should continue to climb the ranks as she gains in experience..."
Timeform on Outonpatrol
Pontresina remains unexposed as a chaser after finishing first past the post in both starts to date. He gained compensation for his Fontwell demotion six weeks earlier when winning a handicap at Kempton last time, asserting on the run-in to land the spoils by three quarters of a length (value for extra). He remains open to more improvement and is fancied to continue the positive start he's made over fences by defying a 4 lb higher mark to follow up.
Peterborough is improving all the time and completed the hat-trick with another dominant display from the front at Sedgefield last time, winning by six lengths in ready fashion. His mark is now 27 lb higher than when his winning sequence over fences began, but he's looked full value for it and remains one to keep on the right side, especially as he may yet have more to offer after a two-month absence.
Outonpatrol has been in good form since returning from wind surgery and 10 months on the sidelines, making a winning reappearance at Warwick and then improving further when third at Lingfield last time. Still far from the finished article, she should continue to climb the ranks as she gains in experience, identifying her as very much one to bear in mind for the in-form Alan King (five winners from his last 16 runners on the Flat and over jumps).
Smart Stats
MR CAFFREY - 13:00 Taunton
27% - Dr Richard Newland's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and 2m6f
21% - Dr Richard Newland's strike rate in early season
Recommended bets
Pontresina - 14:40 Taunton
Peterborough - 15:45 Taunton
Outonpatrol - 16:15 Taunton
Taun 12th Nov (2m7f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 12 November, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pontresina
|Irish Prophecy
|On Tour
|One Forty Seven
|Looksnowtlikebrian
|Another Stowaway
|Generator City
Taun 12th Nov (2m Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 12 November, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Peterborough
|Falcon Sun
|Empreinte Reconce
|Bucks Bins
|Doukarov
Taun 12th Nov (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 12 November, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rose To Fame
|Outonpatrol
|Frau Georgia
|Pogo I Am
|Feuille De Chene
|Miss Tynte
|Shes Gina
|Solstalla
|Kingsmill Gin