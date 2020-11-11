To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Taunton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Taunton on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Taunton on Thursday...

"...should continue to climb the ranks as she gains in experience..."

Timeform on Outonpatrol

Pontresina - 14:40 Taunton

Pontresina remains unexposed as a chaser after finishing first past the post in both starts to date. He gained compensation for his Fontwell demotion six weeks earlier when winning a handicap at Kempton last time, asserting on the run-in to land the spoils by three quarters of a length (value for extra). He remains open to more improvement and is fancied to continue the positive start he's made over fences by defying a 4 lb higher mark to follow up.

Peterborough - 15:45 Taunton

Peterborough is improving all the time and completed the hat-trick with another dominant display from the front at Sedgefield last time, winning by six lengths in ready fashion. His mark is now 27 lb higher than when his winning sequence over fences began, but he's looked full value for it and remains one to keep on the right side, especially as he may yet have more to offer after a two-month absence.

Outonpatrol - 16:15 Taunton

Outonpatrol has been in good form since returning from wind surgery and 10 months on the sidelines, making a winning reappearance at Warwick and then improving further when third at Lingfield last time. Still far from the finished article, she should continue to climb the ranks as she gains in experience, identifying her as very much one to bear in mind for the in-form Alan King (five winners from his last 16 runners on the Flat and over jumps).


Smart Stats

MR CAFFREY - 13:00 Taunton
27% - Dr Richard Newland's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and 2m6f
21% - Dr Richard Newland's strike rate in early season

Recommended bets

Pontresina - 14:40 Taunton
Peterborough - 15:45 Taunton
Outonpatrol - 16:15 Taunton

Taun 12th Nov (2m7f Hcap Chs)

Thursday 12 November, 2.40pm

Pontresina
Irish Prophecy
On Tour
One Forty Seven
Looksnowtlikebrian
Another Stowaway
Generator City
Taun 12th Nov (2m Nov Hcap Chs)

Thursday 12 November, 3.45pm

Peterborough
Falcon Sun
Empreinte Reconce
Bucks Bins
Doukarov
Taun 12th Nov (2m3f Hcap Hrd)

Thursday 12 November, 4.15pm

Rose To Fame
Outonpatrol
Frau Georgia
Pogo I Am
Feuille De Chene
Miss Tynte
Shes Gina
Solstalla
Kingsmill Gin
