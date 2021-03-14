- Trainer: Dr Richard Newland
- Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
- Age: 4
- Weight: 10st 8lbs
- OR: -
Taunton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight three bets from Taunton on Monday.
"...open to further improvement himself, he gets the vote to open his account over obstacles."
Timeform on Vulcan
Vulcan arrived at Dr Richard Newland's yard having been purchased for 170,000 guineas, and the useful Flat winner came in for plenty of support ahead of his hurdles debut at Ascot in January. He couldn't repay the faith on that occasion, finishing third, but he did shape very well, physically looking very much the part for the discipline. The form of that race has also received plenty of boosts since, namely the front two finishing first and second in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton next time out, and with Vulcan open to further improvement himself, he gets the vote to open his account over obstacles.
A lightly-raced juvenile, Shutupshirley has shown definite signs of promise in his three outings in juvenile hurdles this season, and he looks the type to do much better now stepped into handicap company. He has been given a break since his last outing, when fourth at this course, and he makes plenty of appeal on these terms, particularly in a race that doesn't boast anywhere near the depth that the runner numbers might suggest.
Queen Of The Court - 16:10 Taunton
Queen Of The Court has improved by the run this season, particularly in her last two outings, finishing fourth at this venue before finding just one too good at Huntingdon last time, showing enough on the latter occasion to think she'll win a handicap before long. This step up in trip should prove a positive move, and a 4 lb rise for her recent performance should not be enough to prevent another bold showing.
Smart Stat
WHISKY EXPRESS - 17:10 Taunton
£33.30 - Harry Fry's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants
Recommended bets
Vulcan - 14:10 Taunton
Shutupshirley - 14:40 Taunton
Queen Of The Court - 16:10 Taunton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Taunton 15th Mar (2m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 15 March, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Iron Mike
|Rectory Oak
|Vulcan
|Earth Business
|Trwyn Du
|Tulin
|That Ole Chestnut
|Doyens De Ante
|Balinesker Beach
|Pol Ma Cree
|Rock Of Star
Taunton 15th Mar (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 15 March, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Outisaid
|Shutupshirley
|Russian Service
|Windance
|King Cool
|Menapian
|Gabrielle Du Seuil
|Frankincense
|Beau Haze
|Silver Quay
|Thedancingman
|Singapore Saga
|Nachi Falls
|Candyman Can
|Champagne Vintage
|Darsi Rose
|Dido
Taunton 15th Mar (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 15 March, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Uisce Ur
|Puzzle Cache
|Queen Of The Court
|Pour Une Raison
|Nothing Man
|The Big Sting
|Hurricane Arcadio
|Miss Gemstone
|Getthepot
|Lanspark
|Sign Of War
|Master Tradesman
|Bretney
|Cobra Angel
|Great Tempo
|Camron De Chaillac
|Rods Dream