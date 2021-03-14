Taunton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform highlight three bets from Taunton on Monday.

"...open to further improvement himself, he gets the vote to open his account over obstacles."

Timeform on Vulcan

Vulcan - 14:10 Taunton

Vulcan arrived at Dr Richard Newland's yard having been purchased for 170,000 guineas, and the useful Flat winner came in for plenty of support ahead of his hurdles debut at Ascot in January. He couldn't repay the faith on that occasion, finishing third, but he did shape very well, physically looking very much the part for the discipline. The form of that race has also received plenty of boosts since, namely the front two finishing first and second in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton next time out, and with Vulcan open to further improvement himself, he gets the vote to open his account over obstacles.

Shutupshirley - 14:40 Taunton

A lightly-raced juvenile, Shutupshirley has shown definite signs of promise in his three outings in juvenile hurdles this season, and he looks the type to do much better now stepped into handicap company. He has been given a break since his last outing, when fourth at this course, and he makes plenty of appeal on these terms, particularly in a race that doesn't boast anywhere near the depth that the runner numbers might suggest.

Queen Of The Court - 16:10 Taunton

Queen Of The Court has improved by the run this season, particularly in her last two outings, finishing fourth at this venue before finding just one too good at Huntingdon last time, showing enough on the latter occasion to think she'll win a handicap before long. This step up in trip should prove a positive move, and a 4 lb rise for her recent performance should not be enough to prevent another bold showing.

Smart Stat

WHISKY EXPRESS - 17:10 Taunton
£33.30 - Harry Fry's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Recommended bets

Vulcan - 14:10 Taunton
Shutupshirley - 14:40 Taunton
Queen Of The Court - 16:10 Taunton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

