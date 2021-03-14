Taunton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Vulcan - 14:10 Taunton

Vulcan arrived at Dr Richard Newland's yard having been purchased for 170,000 guineas, and the useful Flat winner came in for plenty of support ahead of his hurdles debut at Ascot in January. He couldn't repay the faith on that occasion, finishing third, but he did shape very well, physically looking very much the part for the discipline. The form of that race has also received plenty of boosts since, namely the front two finishing first and second in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton next time out, and with Vulcan open to further improvement himself, he gets the vote to open his account over obstacles.

No. 14 Vulcan (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.83 Trainer: Dr Richard Newland

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: -

Shutupshirley - 14:40 Taunton

A lightly-raced juvenile, Shutupshirley has shown definite signs of promise in his three outings in juvenile hurdles this season, and he looks the type to do much better now stepped into handicap company. He has been given a break since his last outing, when fourth at this course, and he makes plenty of appeal on these terms, particularly in a race that doesn't boast anywhere near the depth that the runner numbers might suggest.

No. 8 Shutupshirley SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Robert Walford

Jockey: James Best

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 101

Queen Of The Court - 16:10 Taunton

Queen Of The Court has improved by the run this season, particularly in her last two outings, finishing fourth at this venue before finding just one too good at Huntingdon last time, showing enough on the latter occasion to think she'll win a handicap before long. This step up in trip should prove a positive move, and a 4 lb rise for her recent performance should not be enough to prevent another bold showing.