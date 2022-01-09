Taunton Racing Tips: The Skeltons can have a good day

NAP: This looks a good opening

Knickerbockerglory - 13:30 Taunton

Knickerbockerglory looked a bright prospect when winning a bumper on his final start for Alastair Ralph last season and he has since caught the eye in two starts over hurdles for these connections. He was heavily backed, but was too keen for his own good on his debut in this sphere at Wetherby, and shaped better than the bare result on his latest start in listed company at Haydock in November. He was left with a mountain to climb on that occasion and can take full advantage of a return to calmer waters now.

No. 6 Knickerbockerglory (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: More to come from Aggy

Aggy With It - 15:00 Taunton

Aggy With It is a lightly-raced eight-year-old who should have more to offer this season. She managed to win three times last season, and was still travelling powerfully when falling two from home at Doncaster on her final start. A strong-travelling type, who has a course and distance win to her name, she will likely be straight enough for this return to action give the yard she hails from, and can reach even higher heights this season.

No. 5 Aggy With It (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 127

EACH-WAY: Gaot could be worth another chance

Gaot - 16:05 Taunton

Gaot is becoming expensive to follow, but on her second-place finish in a big-field handicap over a similar trip at Exeter in November, she looks well handicapped. Admittedly, you need to forgive her a lesser effort since, where she was disappointing and failed to build on that effort, but the return to this trip and removal of the hood could spark her back into life.