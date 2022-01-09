To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Taunton Racing Tips: The Skeltons can have a good day

Taunton
There is a competitive card at Taunton on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Taunton on Monday.

"...can take full advantage of a return to calmer waters now..."

NAP: This looks a good opening

Knickerbockerglory - 13:30 Taunton

Knickerbockerglory looked a bright prospect when winning a bumper on his final start for Alastair Ralph last season and he has since caught the eye in two starts over hurdles for these connections. He was heavily backed, but was too keen for his own good on his debut in this sphere at Wetherby, and shaped better than the bare result on his latest start in listed company at Haydock in November. He was left with a mountain to climb on that occasion and can take full advantage of a return to calmer waters now.

NEXT BEST: More to come from Aggy

Aggy With It - 15:00 Taunton

Aggy With It is a lightly-raced eight-year-old who should have more to offer this season. She managed to win three times last season, and was still travelling powerfully when falling two from home at Doncaster on her final start. A strong-travelling type, who has a course and distance win to her name, she will likely be straight enough for this return to action give the yard she hails from, and can reach even higher heights this season.

EACH-WAY: Gaot could be worth another chance

Gaot - 16:05 Taunton

Gaot is becoming expensive to follow, but on her second-place finish in a big-field handicap over a similar trip at Exeter in November, she looks well handicapped. Admittedly, you need to forgive her a lesser effort since, where she was disappointing and failed to build on that effort, but the return to this trip and removal of the hood could spark her back into life.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Knickerbockerglory @ 3.02/1 in the 13:30 Taunton
Next Best - Back Aggy With It @ 6.05/1 in the 15:00 Taunton
Each Way - Back Gaot @ 9.08/1 in the 16:05 Taunton

Bet slip

Close

