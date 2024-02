A Taunton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Taunton Nap - 13:50 - Back The Doyen Chief

No. 4 The Doyen Chief (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Irish Point and bumper winner The Doyen Chief was only narrowly denied on his hurdling debut at Ludlow and he built on that promise to land the odds at Market Rasen, looking a good prospect as he saw off the previous hurdles winner without having to be asked for maximum effort.

The Doyen Chief unseated too far out to know how he might have fared in a competitive event on his handicap debut at Lingfield last month but he remains with plenty of potential and the style of his Market Rasen success suggests he could prove a cut above his rivals back in novice company.

Taunton Next Best - 16:20 - Back Sure Touch

No. 3 Sure Touch SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Dylan Johnston

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 123

Sure Touch had a productive campaign over hurdles last season, winning four of his five outings, and he went close to making a successful start over fences at Ludlow on his reappearance in October when he kept on strongly up the run-in but couldn't quite get on terms with a rival with experience on their side.

He seemed unsuited by such a stiff test of stamina at Market Rasen on his next outing (rail movements added nearly a furlong and a half to the advertised distance) but he put it all together at Uttoxeter last time, registering a narrow success in a dash to the line.

He's only 2 lb higher in the weights here and could still have a bit more to offer after only three starts over fences.